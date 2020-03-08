Business Briefs

Business forum slated March 27
CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa’s 2020 Family Business Breakfast Series continues at 8 a.m. March 27 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Johnston.
Bob Vermeer and Mary Andringa from Vermeer Corp. and Jim Mudd Jr. from Mudd Advertising will join the UNI family business staff to present “Succession Planning Today, Tomorrow, and Beyond.”
For more information and to register, go to https://advanceiowa.com/breakfast-series.
Tech society hosts specialist
You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO — Shane Klein, SpinUTech project manager, will speak to the Waterloo Technical Society about digital marketing and web development at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lifestyle Inn Lounge and Conference Center, 5826 University Ave., Cedar Falls.
Social time begins at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
For dinner or presentation only reservations, contact reservations@waterlootechnicalsociety.org by noon Monday.
Fire departments awarded grants
FAIRBANK — The Fairbank and Independence fire departments are two of 10 departments to receive Flint Hills Resources grants to help fund the purchase of new firefighter safety and rescue equipment.
The Fairbank Fire Department received $5,000 to help pay for structural firefighting gear for two new members of the department, as well as upgrades to the department’s radio system. The Independence Fire Department will use a $5,000 grant to help replace some of the department’s bunker gear, personal safety gear worn by firefighters.