Business Briefs

UNI professor gets award
CEDAR FALLS — Alison Altstatt, associate professor in the University of Northern Iowa School of Music, received a $6,000 summer research stipend from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
These funds will be used to support Altstatt’s book project, “Wilton Abbey in Procession,” a musicological study of “Wilton processional,” a longlost, 13th-century music manuscript from Wilton Abbey in England, famed for its Latin learning and its girls’ school.
Altstatt’s work will be published in the series Exeter Studies in Medieval Europe, published by Liverpool University Press.
Independence plans revival
INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Economic Development received a $5,000 Local Partners Grant from MidAmerican Energy.
The funds will assist Independence in creating a Downtown Revitalization Plan conducted by MSA Consulting, with participation from community members, stakeholders and elected officials.
Career Center hosts
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Career Center will host its inaugural Virtual WCC Development Marketplace at 1 p.m. May 26.
Students will be able to engage with area businesses and organizations seeking help, a panel of former WCC students and help with college planning. May and December graduates from area high schools are invited to participate.
Students have created a WCC Development Marketplace app to register for the event.
