Business Briefs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNI professor gets award

CEDAR FALLS — Alison Altstatt, associate professor in the University of Northern Iowa School of Music, received a $6,000 summer research stipend from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

These funds will be used to support Altstatt’s book project, “Wilton Abbey in Procession,” a musicological study of “Wilton processional,” a longlost, 13th-century music manuscript from Wilton Abbey in England, famed for its Latin learning and its girls’ school.

Altstatt’s work will be published in the series Exeter Studies in Medieval Europe, published by Liverpool University Press.

Independence plans revival

INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Economic Development received a $5,000 Local Partners Grant from MidAmerican Energy.

The funds will assist Independence in creating a Downtown Revitalization Plan conducted by MSA Consulting, with participation from community members, stakeholders and elected officials.

Career Center hosts

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Career Center will host its inaugural Virtual WCC Development Marketplace at 1 p.m. May 26.