Business Briefs

Virtual series set on Iowa food, farm

ANKENY – Discover mealtime tips, family-friendly activities and behind-the-scenes farm and restaurant tours in a new Iowa Food & Family Project virtual learning series.

Videos will be produced and shared weekly to Iowa FFP audiences via Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and iowafoodandfamily.com. They’ll also be offered monthly to the more than 80,000 Iowa FFP Fresh Pickings e-newsletter subscribers.

The virtual learning opportunity launched in April with a kid-friendly lunchtime recipe courtesy of Cristen Clark, a pig, corn and soybean farmer and food blogger from Runnells.

It will continue through June. Topics to be featured include:

Turkey farm tour with Stephanie Miller in Wayland.

Gardening tips with Earl May Nursey & Garden Center in Shenandoah.

Soybean and corn planting with Ethan Crow in Marshalltown.

Taste testing with AE Dairy in Des Moines.