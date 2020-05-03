Business Briefs

Virtual series set on Iowa food, farm
ANKENY – Discover mealtime tips, family-friendly activities and behind-the-scenes farm and restaurant tours in a new Iowa Food & Family Project virtual learning series.
Videos will be produced and shared weekly to Iowa FFP audiences via Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and iowafoodandfamily.com. They’ll also be offered monthly to the more than 80,000 Iowa FFP Fresh Pickings e-newsletter subscribers.
The virtual learning opportunity launched in April with a kid-friendly lunchtime recipe courtesy of Cristen Clark, a pig, corn and soybean farmer and food blogger from Runnells.
It will continue through June. Topics to be featured include:
- Turkey farm tour with Stephanie Miller in Wayland.
- Gardening tips with Earl May Nursey & Garden Center in Shenandoah.
- Soybean and corn planting with Ethan Crow in Marshalltown.
- Taste testing with AE Dairy in Des Moines.
UNI business college earns accreditationCEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa College of Business Administration once again earned the “gold standard” for business colleges worldwide after the AACSB extended its accreditation for another five years in recognition of its continued excellence in education.
Only 5% of business schools worldwide have earned AACSB accreditation, and UNI was one of just 38 business schools in the country to receive the extension.
The AACSB review team commended several initiatives that set UNI’s business programs apart from others including the Professional Readiness Program® and international strategies, which have increased the percentage of students graduating with an international experience from 1 in 19 in 2008, to 1 in 4 in 2019.
