Investor forum slated Thursday
WATERLOO – The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber will host an Investor Legislative Forum is from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday at Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls.
Investors in the Alliance & Chamber are invited to give input on legislative issues important to Cedar Valley businesses and encouraged to help shape the Cedar Valley Legislative Agenda for Economic Progress.
There is no cost to attend.
New weight loss firm opens in CF
CEDAR FALLS — Profile by Sanford, a weight loss firm, will open a location in Cedar Falls later this month. It will be located at 6207 University Ave.
Ribbon cutting is set for Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Michelle Lounsbery is the owner of the Cedar Falls location.
Profile was created by researchers and physicians at Stanford Health in 2011. It is rooted in science and research. The goal is to set a new industry standard for how nutrition, activity and lifestyle coaching is delivered.
Attendees at the Sept. 25 grand opening will be eligible to sign up for a special $50 annual membership, meet-greet with the coaches and try samples of Profile food and prizes.
For more information, call 230-0360 or go to www.profileplan.com.
Bank invests with Habitat
WATERLOO — Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity and Community Bank and Trust have formed a partnership through IHHFH’s Building Blocks Loan Sale program.
Community Bank and Trust will sponsor all home builds in 2019 through its investment of $260,000 in the program. The specific locations will be chosen once IHHFH has completed its building schedule.
