Organic farmer to speak at UNI
CEDAR FALLS — Organic farmer Bob Quinn and Stanford lecturer and Lentil Underground author Liz Carlisle will speak about their new book, “Grain by Grain” at 7 p.m. April 9 at the University of Northern Iowa Center for Energy & Environmental Education, 8106 Jennings Drive.
The book follows Quinn’s journey as he converts his farm to organic, launches Montana’s first wind farm, and gradually rebuilds his declining rural community through a series of small businesses based on renewable energy and sustainable agriculture.
Dunkerton gets farming grant
DUNKERTON – County farmer Jennifer Toneff, directed $2,500 to the Dunkerton Community Schools Foundation through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund. As part of their mission the organization will use some of the funds for the Business and Career Center and the rest of the funds for classroom enrichment programs.
Celebrating its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to more than 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.
To learn more, go to www.AmericasFarmers.com or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.
Elma bank plans merger
ELMA — Peoples Savings Bank in Elma plans to merge with Security State Bank in Sutherland on July 1, subject to regulatory approval.
Thirteen years ago Jim Johnson of Sutherland joined Bruce Weigel and other local people in buying the bank in Elma from Clint and Betty Richards. At that time, Johnson also was 50 percent owner of Security State Bank in Sutherland. Johnson has been chairman of the board at both Peoples Savings Bank in Elma and Security State Bank in Sutherland for the past 13 years. In recent years, his son, Darin, became majority owner of the bank in Sutherland.
After the merger, Peoples Savings Bank in Elma will be known legally as “Peoples Savings Bank, a Division of Security State Bank, Sutherland, Iowa.” For more information, go to www.psbiowa.com or call 641-393-2301.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.