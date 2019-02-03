Cedar Valley Corp. honored
WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Corp. LLC, a Waterloo-based contractor, has garnered two 2018 American Concrete Pavement Association Excellence in Concrete Pavement awards.
This brings their total winning ACPA projects to 35 over the last 14 years.
Cedar Valley’s Clay County project on U.S. 71 (PCC Overlays Primary category) and Sac County project on Highway 196 (State Roads category) were recognized with gold awards as being the best projects built in the United States.
Cedar Valley Corp. specializes in heavy highway construction, public infrastructure, business and industrial parks, airport runways/taxiways, subdivisions and municipal paving.
Farmers group to award grants
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — America’s Farmers programs are seeking nominations by farmers for a local public school district to receive grants.
Farmers can nominate a local public school district for the chance to receive $10,000 or $25,000 grants to enhance STEM education through the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program.
In the fall, farmers can enroll in the Grow Communities program for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization, and the Grow Ag Leaders program will begin accepting applications for $1,500 scholarships for students pursuing an education in agriculture-related fields.
Farmers can nominate their local school district from Jan. 1 to April 1 online at AmericasFarmers.com. After the district receives a nomination, the Monsanto Fund will notify the district and encourage administrators and teachers to design a grant that enhances STEM education for their students.
Nominated school districts have until April 15 to submit a grant application describing their project. The program’s Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, then select the winning school districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.