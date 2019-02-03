Try 1 month for 99¢
Cedar Valley Corp. honored

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Corp. LLC, a Waterloo-based contractor, has garnered two 2018 American Concrete Pavement Association Excellence in Concrete Pavement awards.

This brings their total winning ACPA projects to 35 over the last 14 years.

Cedar Valley’s Clay County project on U.S. 71 (PCC Overlays Primary category) and Sac County project on Highway 196 (State Roads category) were recognized with gold awards as being the best projects built in the United States.

Cedar Valley Corp. specializes in heavy highway construction, public infrastructure, business and industrial parks, airport runways/taxiways, subdivisions and municipal paving.

Farmers group to award grants

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — America’s Farmers programs are seeking nominations by farmers for a local public school district to receive grants.

Farmers can nominate a local public school district for the chance to receive $10,000 or $25,000 grants to enhance STEM education through the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program.

In the fall, farmers can enroll in the Grow Communities program for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization, and the Grow Ag Leaders program will begin accepting applications for $1,500 scholarships for students pursuing an education in agriculture-related fields.

Farmers can nominate their local school district from Jan. 1 to April 1 online at AmericasFarmers.com. After the district receives a nomination, the Monsanto Fund will notify the district and encourage administrators and teachers to design a grant that enhances STEM education for their students.

Nominated school districts have until April 15 to submit a grant application describing their project. The program’s Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, then select the winning school districts.

