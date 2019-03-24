Farmers market meeting slated
INDEPENDENCE – An informational vendor meeting for the Independence Farmers Market will be 6 p.m. April 9 at Heartland Acres Event Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd.
The meeting will run until approximately 7 p.m. For more information, contact Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach at 334-7161 or skielly@iastate.edu.
Family business forum planned
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Family Business Forum and the Vermeer family are planning a family business forum from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. April 30 at the Vermeer Corp. in Pella.
This event is designed for participants to experience a glimpse into the Vermeer family; including a facility tour, breakout sessions led by Vermeer leadership focused on generational transitioning and development, and a keynote lunch presentation from Mary Andringa, Kate Guess and Bill Blackorby.
For more information and to register, visit https://advanceiowa.com/family-business-forum.
State contest to award money
IOWA CITY – Applications for the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Venture Competition are now being accepted. The 14th annual statewide competition will award $100,000 in cash prizes.
The $100,000 in seed funding consists of a $50,000 contribution from John and Mary Pappajohn and a $50,000 match from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The goal of this competition is to support Iowa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Iowa businesses that have been in operation for four years or less, or are not yet cash-flow positive are eligible to apply. This competition is open to businesses including, but not limited to, technology, bio-technology, green technologies, medical, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, engineering and education industries.
Participants will be judged on written submissions. Those who advance to the final round of the competition, will present to a panel of judges. First place will be awarded $40,000, second place $25,000, and third place $15,000. Awards for other categories will total $20,000.
Applications for the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Venture Competition are due May 20.
For more information or to apply, go to https://www.pappajohncompetition.com/
The 2019 John Pappajohn Iowa Entrepreneurial Venture Competition is hosted by the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Centers and the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
2019 Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vendor Training
WATERLOO – In cooperation with the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will provide viewing for the Farmers Market Nutrition Program 2019 webinar which is training for new and returning farmers market vendors.
This viewing option is for individuals who may not have internet service or who may experience internet service issues. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County will be showing the Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vendor Training for free at 3420 University Ave. in Waterloo on March 28 and April 11 at 10 a.m.The Iowa Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) consists of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) FMNP and the Senior FMNP. The FMNPs are Congressionally-authorized programs that provide fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from farmers markets and farm stands to nutritionally at-risk women, infants, children and low-income seniors.
The Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship does not limit the number of vendors who may become certified under FMNP. For more information and eligibility, visit www.iowaagriculture.gov, Marketing, Horticulture and Farmers Markets.
For more information, contact Shelly Smith, Executive Director, at ISU Extension & Outreach Black Hawk County, 234-6811 or shellys@iastate.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.