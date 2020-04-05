Business Briefs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vinton woman named to board

VINTON — Amy Edison of Vinton was appointed to the Early Childhood Iowa State Board as a citizen member. Edison’s term will begin in June and lasts three years.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Edison to the board; she was confirmed by the Iowa Senate. The ECI Board consists of 21 voting members — 15 citizen members and six state agency members. The board also includes four state legislators, Rep. Michael Bergan, Sen. Claire Celsi, Sen. Chris Cournoyer and Rep. Mary Mascher.

The ECI State Board promotes the vision for comprehensive early care, education, health, and human services systems in Iowa and provides oversight of state and local efforts.

Invision wins impact award

WATERLOO – Invision, a planning, architecture and interiors firm with locations in Des Moines and Waterloo, received the AIA Iowa Impact Award at the AIA Iowa Annual Business Meeting for the renovation of the MercyOne complex in Clive to include MercyOne Comfort Health Center for Women.

The award is new to AIA Iowa, and was created to recognize projects specifically designed to directly benefit social, humanitarian, community, or environmental causes.

This is the third design award for MercyOne Comfort Health Center for Women.

