Career program set for students
PELLA — The Iowa Association of Business and Industry Foundation is accepting applications for Business Horizons, a summer program where high school students gain hands-on career experience, build valuable leadership and future-ready skills, and learn from professionals.
Business Horizons 2019 will be from July 14-18 on the Central College campus in Pella. Students who apply before May 10 will receive a $60 discount on registration. Applications will be accepted until early July or maximum participants is reached. Applications can be completed now at www.BusinessHorizonsIowa.com.
Alternate opportunities are offered for students interested in media and journalism or technology-based careers.
All high school students with any career interests are welcome. All participants will have the opportunity to earn college credit as well as a $1,500 Central College scholarship renewable for four years.
Call the ABI Foundation for more information at (515) 235-0570 or email jsteward@iowaabi.org.
Soil conservation program slated
TOLEDO — Women who own or manage farmland in Tama and surrounding counties are welcome to a free conservation discussion focused on soil health from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at Tama County Nature Center at Otter Creek Lake & Park, 2283 Park Road in rural Toledo.
The program, sponsored by Women, Food and Agriculture Network and the Tama County USDA offices, is called Women Caring for the Land.
Registration and resource sharing start at 8:30 a.m. with the meeting at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served, and during an afternoon field tour, participants will travel via bus to a nearby farm to see conservation practices and watch a demonstration of soil testing. Participants will walk a short distance into a field, so wear or bring appropriate clothing and footwear. The meeting will end with dessert at the Nature Center and wrap up by 3 p.m.
Allen therapy services moving
WATERLOO – UnityPoint Clinic will operate health care services in a third building at the new North Crossing development in Waterloo beginning Monday. Physical, occupational and speech therapy as well as massage therapy will move from its current location inside Allen Hospital to the new facility at 2160 Logan Ave.
Visitors seeking therapy services will have up-front parking in the retail development.
Farmers market seeks vendors
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Urban Farmers Market is accepting vendor applications for this year’s market.
Food and beverage, handcrafts, home-baked goods, bath and body products, and other unique items are all welcome.
For an application and more information, contact urbanmarket@mainstreetwaterloo.org or Waterloo Urban Farmers Market on Facebook.
Strictly Business set for April 2
WATERLOO — View products and services from more than 50 Cedar Valley businesses during Strictly Business 2019, the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber’s trade show format event.
The public event is designed to connect businesses with each other. Alliance & Chamber investors/members will exhibit from 4 to 7 p.m. April 2 at the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo. There is no cost to attend.
A free seminar will be from 3 to 4 p.m., “Staying Relevant in the Modern Landscape of Business,” presented by Heather Marquez, ActionCOACH-Mind Links LLC. Registration is not required.
Strictly Business sponsors are Courier Communications, premier sponsor; Amperage Marketing & Fundraising, gold sponsor; Nagle Signs, beverage sponsor; KWWL, Mediacom Business and Wells Fargo, exhibitor exchange sponsors; and Community Bank & Trust, speaker sponsor.
For more information, go to www.cedarvalleyalliance.com or contact Bette Wubbena, 232-1156, bwubbena@cedarvalleyalliance.com.
Shell Rock plant adds technology
SHELL ROCK — The Flint Hills ethanol plant in Shell Rock will be adding new technology.
Officials said they will install Fluid Quip Process Technolgies’ patented Maximized Stillage Co-Products system to the plant. This is the second installation of the system among Flint Hills’ seven ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska and Georgia.
The technology allows dry mill ethanol plants to separate protein from the whole stillage that is a co-product of the ethanol-making process. The Shell Rock plant buys 44 million bushels of corn annually to produce 125 million gallons of ethanol, 300,000 tons of dried distillers’ grains and more than 3.5 million gallons of distillers’ corn oil.
The plant employs about 50 people.
