Business Briefs

Clark & Associates names partners
WATERLOO – Clark & Associates Prosthetics and Orthotics announced the addition of new partners, Ken Horsfall and Ben Frank.
With the addition of the longtime associates out of Dubuque and Cedar Rapids, Clark & Associates remains locallyowned and operated with eight offices throughout the state.
Horsfall is a partner, certified prosthetic-orthotist and practice manager in the Dubuque office with more than 20 years of experience. Horsfall is a 1999 graduate from the University of Northern Iowa. He attended the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University where he earned certification in orthotics in 1998 and prosthetics in 2000.
Frank is a partner, certified prosthetist-orthotist and practice manager in the Cedar Rapids office. He became manager in 2012 and partner this year.
Frank has been in the orthotic and prosthetic field since 1999 with a background in orthotic and prosthetic fabrication. He practiced orthotic and prosthetic patient care in the Quad Cities for nine years.
CBE names president/CFO
CEDAR FALLS — Erica St. John has been named president and chief financial officer at CBE Companies in Cedar Falls.
Officials said she has been instrumental to the company’s success for the past six years and has held the position of Chief Financial Officer & Integrator for the past four.
Local insurance agency honored
WATERLOO — West Bend Insurance Co. recently recognized Fish-Johnson Insurance Agency as achieving their “preferred” level of recognition in the company’s Preferred Partners agency awards program.
The award is based on the agency’s profitability, growth and West Bend’s position within the agency. Fish-Johnson Insurance has been recognized for such an award in each of the last two years. This award earned Fish-Johnson a trip to Nashville, Tenn., however the trip has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. Fish-Johnson has represented West Bend Insurance since 1990.
Wells Fargo gives $20,000 grant
CEDAR FALLS — Wells Fargo Foundation has joined the cooperative effort to respond to Black Hawk County nonprofits as they provide critical services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company has contributed $20,000 to the Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
The Black Hawk COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund was established by CFNEIA, the Otto Schoitz Foundation, Cedar Valley United Way and the Guernsey Foundation to support nonprofits serving Black Hawk County that are providing basic needs services and/or working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. To date, grants totaling $275,000 have been made from the fund supporting nonprofits serving Black Hawk County.
Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the COVID-19 disaster, making it possible to move resources quickly and to adapt to evolving needs in subsequent phases of the crisis recovery efforts. Nonprofits can apply for grants from the fund online at cfneia.org/bhcovidgrants.
