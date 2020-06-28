Business Briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clark & Associates names partners

WATERLOO – Clark & Associates Prosthetics and Orthotics announced the addition of new partners, Ken Horsfall and Ben Frank.

With the addition of the longtime associates out of Dubuque and Cedar Rapids, Clark & Associates remains locallyowned and operated with eight offices throughout the state.

Horsfall is a partner, certified prosthetic-orthotist and practice manager in the Dubuque office with more than 20 years of experience. Horsfall is a 1999 graduate from the University of Northern Iowa. He attended the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University where he earned certification in orthotics in 1998 and prosthetics in 2000.

Frank is a partner, certified prosthetist-orthotist and practice manager in the Cedar Rapids office. He became manager in 2012 and partner this year.

Frank has been in the orthotic and prosthetic field since 1999 with a background in orthotic and prosthetic fabrication. He practiced orthotic and prosthetic patient care in the Quad Cities for nine years.

CBE names president/CFO

CEDAR FALLS — Erica St. John has been named president and chief financial officer at CBE Companies in Cedar Falls.