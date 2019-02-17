VGM announces charity partner
WATERLOO — VGM Group and its employee owners announced its 2019 charity partner will be the local nonprofit House of Hope.
The announcement was made during a special check presentation that included an initial $25,000 donation to House of Hope.
VGM will also host fundraising events and coordinate opportunities for employees to donate time to help the organization.
House of Hope provides affordable housing, life skills and individualized case management to single moms and young ladies aging out of foster care.
UNI business conference set
CEDAR FALLS — UNI Women in Business, a student-run organization at UNIBusiness, will hold the first Young Women in Leadership Conference from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at the University of Northern Iowa.
The conference, “Be the Leader,” is open to all high school students (grades 9-12) and will feature a number of activities and speakers, including a keynote presentation from Jess McDowell, owner of Cedar Falls-based Joywheel Cycling Studio and a UNIBusiness graduate.
Registration is $15 and includes a light breakfast, lunch, T-shirt and training. The registration deadline is Feb. 25. Space is limited. go to uniwomeninbusiness.com/conference.
Area firm wins industry awards
WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Corp. LLC, a Waterloo-based contractor, received two industry awards, the 2018 Bravo Award and 2018 ROSE Award, at the annual Associated General Contractors of Iowa convention in Des Moines.
The Bravo Award recognizes companies that are involved in improving the quality of life in their community and that project a positive image for the construction industry. Cedar Valley received the third-place ROSE Award in the Portland Cement Paving Division for contractors in the 100,000-300,000 work hours category. This award is presented to contractors who demonstrate a cultural commitment to safety, have innovative safety programs and have achieved zero work site fatalities and work site hazard identification and control.
UNI nonprofit earns honors
CEDAR FALLS — In early January, UNI’s Nonprofit Leadership Alliance chapter received two awards from the Alliance Management Institute’s national conference in Florida, including honors for “Campus Program Excellence for Outstanding Student Association Fundraising” and first place in “Best Practices in a Nonprofit Leadership Alliance Student Association.”
Five UNI students — sophomore Katelyn Brockmeyer and juniors Madison Gaffney, Mikaela Heikens, Jenna Hoover and Josie Riedel — were awarded first place for their presentation “NLA Annual Campaign: A Study in Fundraising and Student Development Best Practices.”
The UNI NLA students raised a total of $22,040, which goes directly to students to attend professional development opportunities.
HCC to host open house
WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College will hold an open house showcasing transportation careers from 9 a.m. to noon March 2 at Hawkeye’s Regional Transportation Training Center, 6433 Hammond Ave.
The open house is an opportunity to meet instructors, tour training facilities, and learn about programs to assist qualifying individuals with paying for some or all of their training. For more information, call 296-4286 or visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/transportation-open-house.
Emerging leader program begins
WATERLOO — Applications are being sought for the Vistage Emerging Leader program. Participants will be challenged to advance their careers within their company and develop core leadership competencies and confidence to deliver on company goals.
Vistage Worldwide, San Diego, Calif., has asked Cynthia Goro to launch an exclusive VISTAGE Emerging Leader Development program in the Cedar Valley and I-380 Corridor.
This is a two-year, every other month (six days a year) curriculum-based program. Participants focus on one topic at a time. A mentorship component is included.
Applications are being accepted now. Space is limited. For more information, go to https://www.cynthiagoro.com/emerging-leader.html
CF salon earns honors
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Mod Hair Color Salon & Beauty Store in Cedar Falls, owned by Heather Spath and Jody Carrier, was named to the Salon Today 200 by Salon Today, a business media for salon and spa owners.
The magazine’s 22nd annual Salon Today 200 issue profiled the selected salons in its January/February edition. The 200 salons were honored for their best business practices from applications submitted by Salon Today readers who represent the 20,000 top-producing salons and spas in the country.
Mod Hair is at 4507 Algonquin Drive, Cedar Falls, www.modsalonbeautystore.com.
