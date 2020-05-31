Business Briefs

Food bank receives funds
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is among seven recipients of donation from the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation, based in Des Moines.
IHERF has donated $100,000 to seven Iowa food banks reaching all of Iowa’s 99 counties. All Iowa hospitals also are receiving $1,000 contributions to their employee assistance funds.
Bank to close CF branch
CEDAR FALLS — Farmers State Bank will close its satellite Cedar Falls office at 1710 W. First St. on Aug. 21.
A full service depository ATM will remain inside the space that is shared with Sidecar Coffee. This walk up ATM is available during Sidecars’ business hours. For customers who need to conduct face-to-face business, they may do so at 515 Main St., or any of the other eight FSB locations in the Cedar Valley.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.