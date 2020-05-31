Business Briefs

Food bank receives funds

WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is among seven recipients of donation from the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation, based in Des Moines.

IHERF has donated $100,000 to seven Iowa food banks reaching all of Iowa’s 99 counties. All Iowa hospitals also are receiving $1,000 contributions to their employee assistance funds.

Bank to close CF branch

A full service depository ATM will remain inside the space that is shared with Sidecar Coffee. This walk up ATM is available during Sidecars’ business hours. For customers who need to conduct face-to-face business, they may do so at 515 Main St., or any of the other eight FSB locations in the Cedar Valley.