Leader named at research park
AMES — After a nationwide search, the Iowa State University Research Park has named Rick Sanders as president. Sanders succeeds Steve Carter, who retired in December 2018 following an 18-year stint. The search was led by Buffkin/Baker and an ISU Research Park Board-appointed search committee.
Sanders announced his resignation from the county Board of Supervisors Wednesday. He will remain in the supervisor role at Story County until May 31, and begin work at the Research Park June 1.
Iowa State Fair entries available
DES MOINES — Entries for the competitive events at the 2019 Iowa State Fair are now being accepted by mail or online at iowastatefair.org. The Iowa State Fair boasts a variety of competitive event categories, including the largest food department of any state fair, the state’s largest art show, one of the largest livestock shows in the world and Iowa’s finest exhibits of agricultural commodities and photography.
Premium books and entry forms can be accessed at www.iowastatefair.org/participate/competition/how-to-enter/. Entrants in competitive events may enter by mail or submit entries online. Check iowastatefair.org for specific deadline entry dates. Fine arts and photography deadlines are earlier than most other divisions. Fine art entries must be submitted online at https://iowastatefair.artcall.org by May 31. Photography entries must be submitted by June 15 and 16.
For more information, call Competitive Events Department at (515) 262-3111 ext. 207.
Independence firm wins award
INDEPENDENCE — Jensen Transport Inc. was presented with the Acuity Insurance Safety Award.
This award is given to businesses that are exemplary in their partnership with Acuity to help ensure a safe workplace.
Century Farm applications due
DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig reminds eligible farm owners to apply for the 2019 Century and Heritage Farm Program by June 1. The program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation and recognizes families that have owned their Century Farm for 100 years or Heritage Farm for 150 years.
Century Farm applications are available at iowacenturyfarms.com and Heritage Farm applications can be found at iowaagriculture.gov/heritageFarmsProgram.asp. Applications may also be requested from Becky Lorenz, coordinator of the Century and Heritage Farm Program at (515) 281-3645, email at Becky.Lorenz@IowaAgriculture.gov or by writing to Century or Heritage Farms Program, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Henry A. Wallace Building, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.
PIPAC wins agency honor
CEDAR FALLS — PIPAC has been named a top agency in Iowa as part of Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s annual Promise Awards. The awards recognize Wellmark agents and agencies who provide exceptional service to Wellmark members in today’s marketplace.
PIPAC Health & Life Insurance Brokerage owned by Greg and LeaAnn Saul, has been providing service since 1981.
