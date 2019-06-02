Investor event set for June 13
WATERLOO – Grow Cedar Valley will host a Post Session Legislative Breakfast on June 13 for investors/members. The event will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Sunnyside County Club, 1600 Olympic Drive.
Grow Cedar Valley investors are encouraged to attend and review the 2019 session with a panel of legislators. Hear their take on the topics of interest to you and other business leaders from the Cedar Valley.
There is no cost to attend. RSVP deadline is Thursday, June 6. For more information or to RSVP contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or by calling 232-1156.
Mill Race hosts business firm
WATERLOO — SafeChoice Business Solutions will move to the Cedar Valley and rebrand the company Safechoice Business Builders, a name that represents the vision to serve the small- to medium-sized entrepreneurs who are ready to move into the next stage in their business journey.
Formerly located in Atlantic, SBB brings more than 25 years of experience in the accounting automation field, but as the desk-top model of computer software for businesses fades, the need for mobility and seamless integration has quickly moved to the forefront. SafeChoice Business Builders works with entrepreneurs to strategize and integrate systems utilizing the proper tactics and tools necessary to grow to the next stage of business.
Safechoice Business Builders will present at the monthly 1 Million Cups meeting on Wednesday at Mill Race, 200 State St. in Cedar Falls. Networking begins at 8 a.m. and presentations begin at 8:30 a.m.
3 care centers earn honors
WATERLOO – The National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative honored three area skilled nursing facilities by including them in their annual honor roll.
La Porte City Specialty Care, NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo and Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls received the honors based on performance on the Nursing Home Compare long-stay quality measures. Nursing homes on the Nursing Home Quality Collaborative Honor Roll have achieved a quality measure composite score which is aligned with the top 10 percent of nursing homes in the U.S.
The National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative, led by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and QIN-QIOs, launched in April 2015 with the mission to improve care for the 1.4 million nursing home residents across the United States.
La Porte City Specialty Care, NorthCrest Specialty Care and Pinnacle Specialty Care are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, Iowa’s largest not-for-profit senior care provider. Care Initiatives is committed to providing compassionate care for Iowans through all of life’s health transitions. For more information, visit careinitiatives.org.
AmeriCorps sets June events
WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College will host two hiring events for AmeriCorps positions Tuesday and Wednesday. The first, on Tuesday, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St., Waterloo. The event on Wednesday will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at IowaWORKS-Cedar Valley, 3420 University Ave., Waterloo.
A variety of full-time and part-time positions are available through AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers In Service To America), SeniorCorps, and AmeriCorps Educate and Elevate. Individuals placed in an AmeriCorps program will receive a bi-weekly subsistence allowance, training and other service benefits. Details about these positions are available at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/employment/americorps.
Representatives will be available to answer questions and individuals can complete applications at that time. For more information, contact Constance Grimm at 296-4439 or constance.grimm@hawkeyecollege.edu.
