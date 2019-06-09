{{featured_button_text}}
Field day set in West Union

WEST UNION — Loran Steinlage of Flolo Farms will host a hybrid rye field day in partnership with Practical Farmers of Iowa, Albert Lea Seed and KWS on Thursday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., at one of his fields located in West Union, 220 N. Industrial Parkway, adjacent to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The event – “Hybrid Rye: Managing, Marketing and Feeding Livestock” – is free to attend. Food will be available to purchase from the local 4-H club. To help with meal planning, RSVPs are appreciated by Tuesday. Sign up online at practicalfarmers.org/field-days, or contact Debra Boekholder at debra@practicalfarmers.org or (515) 232-5661. The field day is sponsored by Continuum Ag and Pipeline Foods.

In the event of rain, the event will move to Loran’s garage, located about 2 miles away at 12517 220th St., just outside West Union.

HR group receives award

CEDAR FALLS — The Society for Human Resource Management recently awarded CVSHRM its prestigious EXCEL Platinum Award for the chapter’s accomplishments in 2018.

The EXCEL Award can be earned at four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Each level has a prescribed set of requirements and accomplishments that must be met. CVSHRM will receive recognition in SHRM publications and at conferences, a logo to display on its website and information to share with its members about the significance of this award.

For more information about CVSHRM, go to https://cedarvalley.shrm.org/.

