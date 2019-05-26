HCC receives auto grant
WATERLOO — The Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education awarded $3,600 to Hawkeye Community College in support of the school’s collision repair program.
The grant will be used to purchase two Ethos Edge scanners, which will be used by students in the collision repair program.
TechBrew set at Osage brewery
OSAGE — TechBrew comes to Osage for the first time from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Limestone Brewers.
TechBrew is a monthly event bringing together entrepreneurs, technologists, business people and investors from across north Iowa. Join like-minded North Iowans for an evening of creative thinking, conversation and connections.
TechBrew May is sponsored by L.R. Falk Construction and CUSB Bank.
HCC granted re-accreditation
WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College has been granted re-accreditation by the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships for its concurrent enrollment programs. NACEP’s accreditation is valid for five years for initial accreditation and then seven years for re-accreditation, during which time programs are expected to uphold NACEP’s standards and report annually on program practices.
Investors event slatet June 20
WATERLOO – Grow Cedar Valley will host Good Morning Cedar Valley, a quarterly networking breakfast for investors from 7:30 to 9 a.m. June 20 at Iowa Sports Supply, 3121 Capital Way, Cedar Falls.
The June program will include briefings on current events by Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Grow Cedar Valley’s CEO Cary Darrah. Each breakfast attracts more than 150 investors.
There is no cost to attend. RSVP deadline is June 13. For more information or to RSVP contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or by calling 232-1156. Sponsors for the event include Iowa Sports Supply, Courier Communications and NXT Bank.
