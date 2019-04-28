Tractor Supply
has Market Day
WATERLOO — Tractor Supply stores are asking farmers, craft makers and artisans to sell their homemade and homegrown goods during Tractor Supply’s Market Day on May 18.
The event is an opportunity for members of the community to show off their talents. Whether the area of expertise is homemade crafts, candles and soaps, or produce, baked goods, and handmade furniture, everyone is welcome to sign up.
There is no fee to participate. Interested vendors can visit TSCeventpartners.com or their local Tractor Supply store to sign up by May 15.
Mitchell County
spurs industry
OSAGE -- The Mitchell County Economic Development Commission will implement Phase 2: Commercial Construction Incentive Program to boost the local construction industry and spur development of commercial, rental and residential projects in the county.
With the completion of Phase 1, which resulted in more than $4.4 million in new valuations for Mitchell County, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors targeted $1 million toward the program as part of the Mitchell County TIF revenue bond for Phase 2.
For more information, complete guidelines and application for the Construction Incentive Program, go to www.mcedciowa.com or contact the Mitchell County Economic Development Commission at (641) 732-4790 or mcedc@osage.net.
Food Bank sets
area campaign
WATERLOO – To raise awareness and combat the issue of hunger, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Feeding America and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank are kicking off the sixth annual nationwide “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign, which began Monday and will run through May 20.
In partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Walmart and Sam’s Club now invite Northeast Iowa shoppers to help fight hunger in their local community. There are three ways to participate – purchasing a participating item in-store or online, donating in-store or donating on Feeding America’s website, feedingamerica.org/Walmart.
Credit union
elects officers
CEDAR FALLS – Members of Cedar Falls Community Credit Union held their 61st annual meeting March 19, electing their board of directors.
Board members Irvin Tiller, Sheila Kittleson, Becky Riehm and Gordie Sorensen were re-elected to serve on the board of directors for another three-year term.
Directors also held an organizational meeting electing officers. Bruce Sorenson will continue as chairman, Frank Miller as vice chairman, M.A. Reifsteck will serve as the secretary, Kittleson as the chief financial officer, Tiller will serve as audit committee chairman, Fred Ritchie will serve as the credit committee chair, and Scott Hagberg will serve as the associate director. Other board members include: Meghan Sullivan, James Sealman, Larry Bockes, Riehm and Sorenson.
U.S. Cellular
donates to club
WATERLOO – U.S. Cellular has made a $15,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley to provide K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational opportunities to youths for the fifth consecutive year.
During the company’s fifth annual “Month of Giving,” U.S. Cellular associates will celebrate National Volunteer Month in April by taking part in a variety of volunteer opportunities.
