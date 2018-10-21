Rental unit forms due
WATERLOO — Rental unit registrations for the license period of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019, are due by Nov. 1.
All landlords are required to register properties each year within 30 days of purchase and every year thereafter. The fee for registration is $25 per rental unit and will double to $50 per rental unit Jan. 1 for failure to timely register. Registration instructions are available on the city website.
To register and pay online, go to www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/rental. Direct licensing questions to the city clerk’s office at 291-4323.
Denver bank receives award
DENVER — Denver Savings Bank was named among the top extraordinary banks in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking.
Denver Savings Bank was recognized with the Institute’s Banky Award for its commitment to strong community banking. This recognition is given to top community banks across the country to help people find the best banks in their communities.
Chamber to host business event
WATERLOO — The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber will host Business After Hours at Lincoln Savings Bank, 242 Tower Park Lane, Waterloo. The event will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 8.
Business After Hours is for Alliance & Chamber investors to network and experience various business locations throughout the Cedar Valley. Attendees learn special information and insight about the sponsoring business while socializing and enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres.
There is no cost for Alliance & Chamber members to attend. Deadline to register is Nov. 1. For more information or to register, contact Bette Wubbena at bwubbena@cedarvalleyalliance.com or call 232-1156.
Iowa Soybean seeks applicants
ANKENY — The Iowa Soybean Association seeks to recognize leadership from farmers and industry professionals advancing Iowa agriculture and the Iowa soybean industry.
Nominations for ISA’s annual awards are due Oct. 30. Winners will be recognized at ISA’s annual conference in December.
Nominations are sought for: Rising Star, Legacy of Leadership, New Leader, Environmental Leader, Innovator in Production Research, Friend of the Iowa Soybean Farmer and Advocate for Iowa Agriculture.
Submit nominations to Lauren Houska, ISA communications specialist (Lhouska@iasoybeans.com).
For more information, go to www.iasoybeans.com/awards.
VGM firm ranked in magazine list
WATERLOO — VGM Insurance Services was named one of Business Insurance magazine’s Best Places to Work for 2018.
The annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program recognizes employers for performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.
Heart center adds equipment
WATERLOO — New equipment is ready for use at the Allen Hospital Heart & Vascular Center. The Impella 2.5 and Impella CP are FDA approved medical devices described as “the world’s smallest heart pump.”
Each has a unique capability and act as a temporary artificial heart to pump blood throughout the body and maintain blood flow during a cardiac procedure while also providing time for the heart to recover.
The Impella will now allow patients with complex coronary artery disease or a weak heart function to survive bypass surgery or a standard catheterization procedure at Allen Hospital.
