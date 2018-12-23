Cybersecurity webinar slated
WATERLOO — BerganKDV will present the webinar, “Cybersecurity-Are You At Risk,” at 12:15 p.m. Jan. 9.
To register, go to http://ow.ly/NPBc30mXMx8 or for more information, contact Crystal Ford at crystal.ford@bergankdv.com.
Extension office gives awards
TRIPOLI — Three retiring members of the Bremer County Extension Council were presented a Distinguished Service Award for their combined 24 years of service at an event at the Bremer County ISU Extension office in Tripoli. Those honored include Rick Laures, Ionia, 12 years; Kevin Brandt, Sumner, eight years; and Audrey Klamfoth, Waverly, four years.
There are nine elected Extension Council members to serve a four-year term. They provide public oversight and guidance for the county’s Extension program. Bremer ISU Extension recently celebrated its 100th anniversary of service to Bremer County citizens. At the November elections, their positions were voted on to be filled by Bob Steffens, Waverly, Chris Pries, Plainfield, and Jason Lobeck, Tripoli.
Local Realtors give to schools
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Board of Realtors Young Professionals Network donated hundreds of hats and mittens to Waterloo Schools students.
YPN holds several events per year to benefit the community. The Hat and Mitten Drive is popular among all board members, not just YPN.
Donations include: hats, 196; mittens/gloves, 211; sets, 55; scarves, 13; headbands, 10. Total: 485.
Another $280 was donated, and members used the cash to purchase additional hats and mittens. All items/money donated came from Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors members and staff.
Non-Profit Draft event is Jan. 15
WATERLOO — Does your New Year’s resolution entail learning a new skill and/or giving back to our community? If so, make plans to attend the inaugural Cedar Valley Non-Profit Draft Day event from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at SingleSpeed Brewing Co., 325 Commercial St.
More than 20 nonprofit organizations will be in attendance, seeking volunteers to serve on their boards and event-planning committees. This event is intended to connect volunteers to long-term relationships with organizations to help plan events.
Walk-ins are welcome and registration is highly encouraged. See www.vccv.org/Draft-Day to register and to see what organizations will be there and what skills they are seeking.
Loan program aids businesses
INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission added a new loan program to Buchanan County.
The 543 Kick Starter Loan will match money borrowed from a certified lending institution, up to a $5,000 match. The BCEDC loan will be made for a period of four years at 3 percent interest. The first payment and interest are deferred for six months, giving the business time to establish a solid footing and cashflow. The BCEDC funds will not constitute more than one-half of the project. Additional project financing will be from a certified lending institution (preferably from Buchanan County).
For more information, go to www.growbuchanan.com and click on the Business Resources tab and then Financial and Business Resourcesm, or contact George Lake at director@growbuchanan.com for 334-7497.
