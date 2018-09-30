Noll announces his retirement
IOWA FALLS — Mark Noll, president and CEO of Green Belt Bank & Trust, will retire at the end of 2019.
Noll, 62, has worked at Green Belt Bank & Trust for 29 years, beginning as an agricultural loan officer in 1989. He has served as the senior loan officer, executive vice president, president/CEO and as a member of the board of directors.
During Noll’s tenure, Green Belt Bank & Trust has grown from $58 million in total assets to $470 million in 2018. The bank employs 80 people at five locations in Iowa Falls, Ackley, Eldora, Grundy Center and Belmond.
Noll will assist the bank in the transition to a new president/CEO at mid-year 2019. During this time, he will continue to serve on the board of directors and will work with customers to assure a smooth transition.
Pork month giveaways set
WATERLOO — October is Pork Month. To celebrate, each Wednesday in October one winner from each of the Black Hawk County Fareway stores will be selected to receive a six-pack of smoked Iowa chops and a pound of thick-cut smoked bacon.
These are courtesy of Black Hawk County Farm Bureau, Black Hawk County Pork Producers, Iowa Pork Producers and Fareway. To enter, go to the Waterloo, Cedar Falls or Evansdale Fareway meat counters and sign up.
The first drawing is Wednesday. No purchase is necessary. The bucket will refill each week so stop in every week to sign up.
The previous week’s winners are not eligible to win again.
Manufacturer tours slated
INDEPENDENCE — This week, seven businesses from Quasqueton, Jesup, Winthrop and Independence will open for public tours in honor of Manufacturing Month.
All visitors are required bring a photo ID and cannot wear open-toed shoes. Tours begin at the top of the hour, so participants should plan to be at the business 10 minutes prior to the start of the tour.
Companies participating in the tours are:
- Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing, 1230 12th St., Jesup (East-side Industrial Park) — 10 and 11 a.m. Wednesday.
- Geater Machining & Manufacturing, 901 12th St. N.E., Independence — 6 p.m. Oct. 2; 9 a.m. Wednesday.
- East Iowa Plastics, 601 17th St. S.E., Independence — 10 a.m. Tuesday.
- Hager’s Coffee Roasting Co, 205 Walnut St., Quasqueton — 8 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
- Circle 8 Cyclery, 201 First St. East, Independence — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; hourly 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Signs & More, 1827 First St. West, Independence — 11 a.m. Tuesday; 1 and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
- Weiland & Sons Lumber, 644 220th St., Winthrop — 9 and 10 a.m. Thursday.
For more information, contact George Lake with Buchanan County Economic Development, 334-7497.
Huff joins KBBG board
WATERLOO—KBBG-FM said John Huff will serve as a member of the board of directors for Afro American Community Broadcasting Inc. (KBBG-FM).
For nearly 24 years, John Huff has been in media sales and management in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area. He joined KWWL-TV in 1998 as a sales account executive and was promoted to local sales manager in 2002. Since 2007, Huff has been in KWWL’s general sales manager position.
Insurance firm honored
WATERLOO — Safeco Insurance Co. recognized Fish-Johnson Insurance Agency as a Safeco Elite agency based upon outstanding performance and commitment to serve its customers as a trusted adviser.
Fewer than 10 percent of the insurance agencies that sell Safeco insurance products receive this honor.
As a Safeco Elite agency Fish-Johnson will receive access to special resources and programs to further provide service and advice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.