UNI team 3rd in
contest
GRIMES — University of Northern Iowa’s Construction Management Student Chapter, affiliated with Associated Builders and Contractors’ Iowa Chapter, placed third in project management and scheduling, during the annual Construction Management Competition at ABC Convention 2019 in Long Beach, Calif., March 24-28.
UNI’s six-member team was one of 21 teams assigned to complete the same construction management project over two days.
This year’s team members included Brett Steinkamp, Garret Hotop, Joshua Phifer and Sam Munsell as well as alternates Mitch McAleer and Jacob Philipsen. Dr. Kelly Strong accompanied the team to this year’s competition.
Accel Group acquires
firm
WAVERLY — The Accel Group, an independent insurance agency, with offices in Cedar Rapids, Waverly and Cedar Falls, has acquired Asset Pros, a financial and business resource consulting firm in West Des Moines.
Asset Pros offers insurance and financial needs, serving clients in the West Des Moines area since 1987. The name will change to The Accel Group.
The company now employs a staff of 100, delivering customized insurance solutions and financial services consulting to clients across Iowa.
Local firm joins career
center
WATERLOO — This month a signing ceremony formally added Kelsey Hammer Productions as a partner with the Waterloo Career Center.
The local media production company is operated by Kelsey Hammer-Parks.
Digital interactive media is one of nine pathways currently offered at the center, housed in Central Middle School, to give high school students hands-on career training.
The addition of Kelsey Hammer Productions brings the total number of business partners for the career center to 13.
UNI students advance to
state
CEDAR FALLS – Three student-run businesses from the University of Northern Iowa will advance to a state competition at the Pappajohn Student Entrepreneurial Venture Competition on Friday in Des Moines. The competition, sponsored by John Pappajohn and Equity Dynamics Inc., serves as a resource for college students to earn money for their business and refine their business plan and pitch.
The three businesses advancing from UNI are:
Isaac Hackman Photography, a photography business specializing in senior, family and wedding portraits, run by Isaac Hackman, a sophomore from Mason
- City.
- Groothuis
Solutions, a mock trial training and consulting company headed by Gabe Groothuis, a senior from
- Marion.
- Simplistic
Views, a professional videography business started by Corey Behrens, a senior from Mason
- City.
Regional winners received $500. The top three business plans in the statewide competition will split a $5,000 award.
