Hawkeye will host conference
WATERLOO –- Hawkeye Community College will host the ninth annual Cedar Valley Manufacturing Conference on April 10 from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St.
This year’s theme is “Timing is Everything: A Revolution in Manufacturing Evolution,” and focuses on the workforce, what businesses are doing to attract new talent, and creative initiatives ranging from technical skills training to culture reformation.
Keynote speaker is Gary Higbee of Higbee & Associates Inc. With more than 40 years of experience ranging from factory floor to plant management, Higbee will speak about managing complex changes and the five critical components he believes must be dealt with to assure successful change.
Higbee will also lead a workshop on employee engagement, and the conference will include a student and instructor panel from the Waterloo Career Center.
The Cedar Valley Manufacturing Conference is sponsored by Hawkeye Community College, the Cedar Valley Manufacturers Network, and the Iowa Advanced Manufacturing Sector Partnership. Discounted early bird registration is available through Friday. For more information or to register, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/advanced-manufacturing or call 296-4223.
Field day set for April 2 in Osage
OSAGE — Practical Farmers of Iowa has planned a series of spring field days focused on cover crops and how they can be used in crop and livestock systems. They are free and open to the public.
The 2019 spring cover crop field day will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 2, hosted by Wayne Fredericks, located at a field located less than 0.5 mile west of Hickory Avenue on the north side of Highway 9 and at 1700 350th St., near Osage.
Farmers and community members are invited to learn about a variety of cover crop issues, from varieties and planting strategies to equipment, grazing and harvest options, as well as various practices farmers use to maximize the financial return from cover crops.
Some events involve two locations, but each starts in the field and concludes with a complimentary meal. RSVPs are requested for the meal, and can be submitted online.
To RSVP, by March 29, go to the https://practicalfarmers.org/events/field-days/2019-spring-cover-crop-field-days. Find the specific field day of interest and use the online form for that event. Full details about each field day are available at the same link.
