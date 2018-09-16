Inclusion event slated Oct. 12
WATERLOO — Registration is open for “Engage, Empower, Act: A Cedar Valley Conference on Economic Inclusion” #cvinclusion18.
The University of Northern Iowa and the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber will present this free conference Oct. 12 at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Speakers will address topics on strategic diversity, intentional inclusion and mastering equity for successful organizations.
A few breakout session facilitators are Kingsley Botchway II, chief of human resources and equity at Waterloo Community Schools; Sailu Timbo, director of diversity at Hy-Vee Inc.; Courtney Maxwell Greene, marketing and communications director, Alzheimer’s Association, Iowa Chapter and former communications director, IWD; and Dr. Liang Chee Wee, president of Northeast Iowa Community College.
The conference keynote is Dr. Nika White, author of “The Intentional Inclusionist,” and senior adviser to the Greenville Chamber’s Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives.
The conference is open to the public. Register by Oct. 3 at https://diversity.uni.edu/diversity-conference.
Companies sponsoring the conference include University of Iowa Community Credit Union as the premier sponsor; Diamond Events Center, Table 1912 and Veridian Credit Union as platinum sponsors; Cedar Valley Nonprofit Association, Courier Communications, Covenant Medical Center, CUNA Mutual Group and KWWL as gold sponsors; and the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, Community Bank & Trust, Cedar Valley Society of Human Resource Management and Viking Pump as inclusion partners. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
For more information, call 883-0219.
Area networking event set in CF
WATERLOO – The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber will host Good Morning Cedar Valley, a quarterly networking breakfast for investors/members on Sept. 27. The event will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls.
The September program will include briefings on current events by Cedar Valley mayors, a representative from Black Hawk County Supervisors and the Alliance & Chamber’s acting CEO, Cary Darrah. Each breakfast attracts more than 150 investors.
There is no cost to attend. RSVP deadline is Thursday. For more information or to RSVP contact Bette Wubbena at bwubbena@cedarvalleyalliance.com or by calling 232-1156.
Nuts for water quality event set
DENVER — Landowers and conservationists are invited to the Nuts for Water Quality Field Day and Potluck on Sept. 22 starting at 11 a.m. at the Denver Community Room, 100 Washington St.
Trees Forever, the Iowa Nut Growers Association, R & R Tree Farms and Chestnut Hill Family Farm will host the field day about how we can eat our way to improved water quality.
The group will tour two chestnut farms — Chestnut Hill Family Farms in Denver and R & R Tree Farms in Waverly.
The field day is free, but guests are asked to bring a dish, salad or dessert to share. Drinks are provided. Prior to the potluck, the Iowa Nut Growers Association will have its fall meeting starting at 10 a.m. The public is invited to the entire day.
Register online at http://www.treesforever.org/nutsforwaterquality or call Jeff Jensen at (515) 320-6756.
