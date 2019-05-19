Inclusion Works Summit date set
WATERLOO — The Inclusion Works Summit will be June 21 at Hawkeye Community College. The keynote speaker is Nicole Eredics of TheInclusiveClass.com.
The breakout sessions include:
- Diversity and Inclusion: “Making the Case for a Culturally Competent Campus” by Rhonda McRina, director of diversity and inclusion, Hawkeye Community College.
- Adaptations for Success: a case study from Cedar Heights School by Corrine Brown, Betsy Haht and Coryn Clasen, Cedar Heights education team.
- A Place to Play: inclusive playground project by Sarah Corkery and Amanda Weichers, parents.
- Access for ALL: “Making Accommodations and Modifications to the Curriculum” by Nicole Eredics, educator.
- Leaning into Community: “Transitioning to Adult Life” by Wendy and Quinn Partridge.
- Inclusion at Work by Kayleen Symmonds, Inclusion Connection and Amy Bakker, Project Search.
- Inclusive (Not Exclusive) Opportunities for Kids by Tyler Greene, Together We Play.
- Everything You Need to Know About Inclusion by Nicole Eredics, educator.
The conference is $199. Registered students of Hawkeye Community College can attend for $1. The conference is ideal for teachers, principals, family, advocates and those with disabilities.
Medical firm wins honors
CEDAR FALLS — Z&Z Medical Inc. earned two awards recently at the annual Vision Imaging Partners National Convention.
Z&Z was awarded first place for 2018 sales and first place for dealership compliance.
Vision Imaging Partners is a nationwide radiology group made up of 56 independent radiology dealers and 36 radiology wholesalers and manufacturers.
Ag safety day set for Friday
LA PORTE CITY – Progressive Agriculture Safety Day will be held at La Porte City Elementary School on Friday with more than 300 students, teachers, adult volunteers, FFA members and ISU Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County staff in attendance. Educational safety lessons will be delivered to children from kindergarten through fifth-grade.
Based on their grade level, students learn about personal safety around electricity, grain, water, livestock, lawn and farm equipment, food, chemicals, railways, ATVs and firearms.
You have free articles remaining.
Volunteers and subject area experts from La Porte City Fire & Rescue, East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative, East Central Iowa Cooperative, Iowa DNR, University of Northern Iowa Outdoors, La Porte City FFA, P&K Midwest, Bests Powerhouse, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa School for the Deaf, AmeriCorps and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County/4-H will be educators for the sessions.
UNI offering music education
CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa is now accepting enrollments in two music education workshops this summer. Each workshop is designed for teachers to enhance learning and instruction in their music classrooms. One hour of undergraduate credit is available for each.
RockShop! Modern Band Workshop will be June 24-26 and Audio Engineering for Educators Workshop will be June 27-28. Both will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the UNI campus.
Spinutech joins career center
WATERLOO — Spinutech has partnered with the Waterloo Career Center.
Housed in Central Middle School, the WCC gives high school students hands-on career training.
Field day set in La Porte City
LA PORTE CITY – Terry Ward will host a field day with Practical Farmers of Iowa from 4 to 7 p.m. June 4.
The event will begin at 14233 Kline Road and end at the La Porte City Community Center, 300 First St.
Ward will show his diverse crop rotations that include cereal rye, which he harvests to use in several ways. He’ll share his experience making ryelage, rye hay and rye straw, and his neighbors Josh and Dick Blough will talk about feeding the ryelage to their dairy cattle.
The event will include a meal. Register online at https://practicalfarmers.org/events/field-days by May 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.