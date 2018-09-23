Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Open house set at vet hospital

CEDAR FALLS — Taylor Veterinary Hospital will have an open house to welcome its third doctor, Dr. Bethany Huhman, from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 7.

The event will feature a new mobile veterinary van that will be used to make house calls to area residents. There will be tours, light desserts, raffles and time to visit with staff.

The hospital is located at 315 State St.

4-H, FFA Fair groups to meet

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair Foundation will have its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Black Hawk County Extension office, 3420 University Ave.

Election of new directors and officers will take place.

Anyone interested in the foundation is welcome to attend. The foundation’s main function is to raise funds to perpetuate the annual Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair held each July.

