Open house set at vet hospital
CEDAR FALLS — Taylor Veterinary Hospital will have an open house to welcome its third doctor, Dr. Bethany Huhman, from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 7.
The event will feature a new mobile veterinary van that will be used to make house calls to area residents. There will be tours, light desserts, raffles and time to visit with staff.
The hospital is located at 315 State St.
4-H, FFA Fair groups to meet
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair Foundation will have its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Black Hawk County Extension office, 3420 University Ave.
Election of new directors and officers will take place.
Anyone interested in the foundation is welcome to attend. The foundation’s main function is to raise funds to perpetuate the annual Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair held each July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.