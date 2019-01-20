Farm program meetings set
GRUNDY CENTER — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host crop marketing, crop insurance and new farm program meetings at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Community Center, 705 F Ave.
Doors will open 30 minutes before the program. Meetings will last about two hours and will be facilitated by Steve Johnson and Ray Jenkins, grain merchandiser and trainer with ISU Extension and Outreach. The meetings are open to the public.
For more information, call Polk County Extension Office at (515) 957-5760.
Engineering firm hosts event
CEDAR FALLS — Clapsaddle-Garber Associates Inc. will celebrate its 60th anniversary as a civil engineering and land surveying firm throughout 2019.
The company started in 1959 in Conrad as Clapsaddle Engineering Co. and has expanded to include five locations and 60-plus employees. With offices in Ackley, Ames, Cedar Falls, Marshalltown and Webster City, the company focuses on civil engineering and land survey projects that support the growth of Iowa communities and businesses, including land development, aviation, municipalities and construction and boundary survey.
The company is planning an open house/reception in Marshalltown this spring to formally celebrate the anniversary.
Heartland Co-op hosts meeting
WATERLOO — Heartland Co-op will host a winter grain meeting at noon Friday at the Isle of Capri in Waterloo as part of the organization’s winter meeting series.
Industry experts will present on current events, grain price trends and more.
RSVP is required. Notify a member of the Heartland Co-op grain team at (515) 974-4355 to secure a seat.
A winter grain meeting also will be held at noon Jan. 31 at Meskwaki Bingo & Casino in Tama.
Calving clinic set in Independence
INDEPENDENCE — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host an advanced calving clinic from 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Heartland Acres Event Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd.
Frosty, the life-sized cow model, will be used to demonstrate techniques to help ease calving difficulties and increase live calves.
Katy Lippolis, Iowa State assistant professor and extension cow-calf specialist, and Dr. Grant Dewell, Iowa State extension beef veterinarian and associate professor, will give presentations, along with hands-on segments by Dr. Caitlyn Wiley, Iowa State clinical assistant professor, and Dr. Mike Slattery of Risius Family Veterinary Clinic.
The clinic is free thanks to a grant from the Iowa Beef Center and the support of Zoetis. Register by Friday by calling the Benton County Extension office at 472-4739.
Harvest sales topic of event
PARKERSBURG — Iowa State University Extension will host “Winning the Game,” a workshop on pre-harvest marketing Tuesday at Legend Trail Golf Club, 1403 IA-57.
The workshop will be led by an Iowa State University Extension farm management specialist and Iowa Farm Bureau’s commodity services manager.
Register to receive reminder emails at www.iowafarmbureau.com or register at the door. For more information, contact Ed Kordick at ekordick@ifbf.org.
Workshop set for food producers
WATERLOO —- The UNI Local Food Program and Buchanan County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are hosting a workshop on from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St.
This free workshop will inspire you to think of additional ways you can market your local food products. Guest speakers include TD Holub from Garden Oasis Farm and Janelle Kaus from Whistling Thistle Farmstead. RSVP and questions, contact Jodie Huegerich at jodie.huegerich@uni.edu.
