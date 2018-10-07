Waverly honors businesses
WAVERLY — The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented three businesses with Progress Awards.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School was presented the Progress Award for their new director of communications, Dani Gordon, a recent graduate of Wartburg College.
A Progress Award went to Neighborhood Closet, a branch of Neighborhood Home stores, for opening a new location next to Hy-Vee. They are also opening the back room of their store for Canvas Giclee prints and other home décor and are announcing their Neighborhood Artists program which seeks local photographers to create a local canvas art program.
Hoppy’s NAPA Auto Parts was presented the Progress Award for recently opening its doors at a new location in Waverly in the former Dollar General store at 919 Fourth St. S.W.
JA receives top ranking
WATERLOO — Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa was named the No. 1 ranked office in student market share out of 107 area offices in the 2017-18 year nationwide by Junior Achievement USA.
During the 2017-18 school year, JAEI was able to provide career readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy educational programming to 51,290 students of the 95,297 kindergarten through 12th grade students in the organization’s 17-county market.
During that year, JAEI had 1,445 community volunteers that served as classroom mentors and taught Junior Achievement programming to 2,262 classrooms in 194 schools throughout eastern Iowa.
JAEI’s area include Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Delaware, Grundy, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Tama and Worth counties. For more information, go to www.JAEasternIowa.org.
Sleep program gets accredited
WATERLOO – Accreditation Commission for Health Care approved the sleep program at the Cedar Valley Sleep Center for a three-year accreditation.
The center is an independent diagnostic sleep testing facility located on West Ridgeway Avenue in Waterloo.
ACHC’s report on the Cedar Valley Sleep Center, which found no deficiencies, awards accreditation for the sleep program from Nov. 16 through Nov. 15, 2021.
UNI partners with CAPS
CEDAR FALLS — A new partnership between Cedar Falls Community Schools and the University of Northern Iowa was recently recognized.
Cedar Falls High Schools’ Center for Advanced Professional Studies signed a memorandum of understanding Sept. 14 with UNI’s Center for Business Growth and Innovation. The CAPS business communication and design strand is now meeting at the CBGI in UNI’s Business & Community Services Building, 8120 Jennings Drive.
CAPS, in its third year, offers four program strands based at Cedar Valley workplaces. Students choose projects and work with professionals in a field of their interest.
Leadership Iowa coming to area
WATERLOO — Forty leaders from across Iowa have been selected as members of the 2018-19 class of Leadership Iowa, an issues-awareness program of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry Foundation.
The eight-month program is designed to foster a passion for civic and statewide engagement in current and emerging leaders.
Locally, Angela Weekley of Veridian Credit Union is in this year’s class.
The class will travel to communities throughout the state for a series of two-day sessions from October through June. The group will be in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area next April 4-5.
Firm names new trustees
WATERLOO — Silos and Smokestacks National Heritage Area named the addition of six new members to the board of trustees. They are Steve Firman, John Frazier, Jeff Frost, Geof Grimes, Paula Mohr and Emily Staudacher.
Firman is the chief executive officer of Pharmacy Marketing Group Inc., president of FPCI, director of government relations for the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber, and administrator for the Cedar Valley Coalition.
Frazier, a former teacher, is owner of Frazier Nursery in Vinton, and volunteers for Benton County Roadside Management and Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools.
Frost is the executive director of professional technical education for Waterloo Community Schools and an adjunct professor at Hawkeye Community College.
Grimes, now retired, served as president of StruXture Architects in Waterloo. He has served, and continues to serve, the communities of Waterloo and Cedar Fall on several committees and boards.
Mohr is an architectural historian with the State Historical Society of Iowa.
Staudacher is an attorney with Dickinson, Mackaman, Tyler & Hagen PC law firm in Des Moines and is on the public policy committee for the Iowa Pork Producers Association.
Volunteer center hosts conference
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, in partnership with the United Way of East Central Iowa, will present a one-day training from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Clickstop Inc. in Urbana.
The training, titled “Leading the Way, Not Managing the Day,” will focus on developing management and leadership skills for those who work with volunteers, service delivery programs and nonprofits.
Three internationally known speakers will present ideas and solutions for developing leadership strategies.
The cost to attend is $25 and includes lunch and beverages. Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to register no later than Oct. 15. To register, or for more information about the topics and speakers, go to https://leadingthewaynotmanagingtheday.eventbrite.com or contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087 or information@vccv.org.
Deere earns brand ranking
MOLINE, Ill. — John Deere has again earned a spot among the world’s most valuable brands in an annual ranking completed by Interbrand, a brand consulting firm.
Deere is ranked 88th in the Best Global Brands research, moving up four spots from a year ago. Interbrand estimates the John Deere brand to be worth approximately $5.4 billion.
