Business Briefs

UNI professor receives grant
CEDAR FALLS – Michael Graziano, professor of religious studies in the department of philosophy and world religions at the University of Northern Iowa, has received a $10,000 seed grant from the Whiting Foundation, which will be used to launch a brand-new Religious Literacy Project in Iowa.
Graziano and a small group of colleagues will kick-off the initiative this summer with a pilot program for the Waterloo Community School District, the first public school partner for the Iowa Religious Literacy Project.
Husome gets certification
CEDAR FALLS — Steve Husome, president of the HusomeStrong Foundation, completed Lead Advocate Certification training through the Amputee Coalition of America. As a lead advocate, Husome will lead efforts with the Amputee Coalition to effectively monitor and change state and federal legislation that will impact the limb loss and limb difference community.
After suffering the loss of his leg in a motorcycle accident, Husome has continued to build his foundation to assist people in Iowa living with limb loss through education and prevention, advocacy, peer support and financial assistance. If you or someone you know is suffering from limb loss and needs assistance, contact the HusomeStrong Foundation at www.husomestrong.com
Entrepreneurial
contest begins
CEDAR FALLS — Applications for the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Venture Competition are now being accepted. The fifteenth annual statewide competition will award $100,000 in cash prizes. The $100,000 in seed funding consists of a $50,000 contribution from John and Mary Pappajohn and a $50,000 match from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Iowa businesses that have been in operation for four years or less, or are not yet cash flow positive, are eligible to apply. This competition is open to businesses including, but not limited to, technology, bio-technology, green technologies, medical, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, engineering and education industries.
Participants will be judged on written submissions, and, for those who advance to the final round of the competition, their presentations to a panel of judges. First place will be awarded $40,000, second place $25,000, and third place $15,000. Awards for other categories will total $20,000.
Applications for the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Venture Competition are due May 18.