Business Briefs

UNI professor receives grant

CEDAR FALLS – Michael Graziano, professor of religious studies in the department of philosophy and world religions at the University of Northern Iowa, has received a $10,000 seed grant from the Whiting Foundation, which will be used to launch a brand-new Religious Literacy Project in Iowa.

Graziano and a small group of colleagues will kick-off the initiative this summer with a pilot program for the Waterloo Community School District, the first public school partner for the Iowa Religious Literacy Project.

Husome gets certification

CEDAR FALLS — Steve Husome, president of the HusomeStrong Foundation, completed Lead Advocate Certification training through the Amputee Coalition of America. As a lead advocate, Husome will lead efforts with the Amputee Coalition to effectively monitor and change state and federal legislation that will impact the limb loss and limb difference community.

