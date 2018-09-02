Estate planning seminar slated
WATERLOO — Dupaco Community Credit Union will join First Community Trust to present a free seminar from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 on the topic of estate planning. The seminar will be at Dupaco’s Financial Learning Lab branch at 1946 Schukei Road.
This seminar will address wills and trusts to ensure wishes are carried out.
There is no cost or obligation to attend the seminar, and everyone is welcome. For reservations, contact Diane Derifield, First Community Trust at 859-3461.
Area residents win honors
URBANDALE — Mary Halsted, of Hoover’s Hatchery, received the Life Member Award by the Iowa Poultry Association.
Halsted, of Rudd, is the “head hen” (consultant) at Hoover’s Hatchery. She started in 1974 and has been manager, part-owner, sole-owner (with her late husband, Doug) and now a consultant.
Joe Scallon, of Ham and Eggs in Iowa Falls, received the Hall of Fame Award from the Iowa Poultry Association.
Scallon has been the owner of Ham and Eggs since 1998, and owner of The Good Egg LLC since 2013. He served on the Iowa Egg Council Board of Directors, and has been a spokesperson for the Iowa egg and poultry industry.
Halsted and Scallon will be honored at the association’s 48th Annual Fall Festival on Sept. 19 at the Marriott in West Des Moines.
Foundation gets recognition
CEDAR FALLS — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa was reconfirmed in its accreditation with the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence.
National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations establishes legal, ethical and effective practices for community foundations. The program is a review of all legal fund agreements as well as the foundation’s policies and procedures for donor services, investments, grant-making and administration.
Accreditation allows the foundation to offer its donors the 25 percent Endow Iowa state tax credit, a credit issued by the Iowa Economic Development Authority to incentivize Iowa residents to keep the state growing through endowment funds supporting Iowa causes.
Metal center receives grant
WATERLOO — The Iowa Economic Development Authority board approved a $1.5 million Strategic Infrastructure Program grant to the University of Northern Iowa’s Metal Casting Center.
Over the past four years, the Additive Manufacturing Center facility, located at TechWorks Campus in Waterloo, has expanded its large-format sand printing services to include a student engineering center, polymer printing lab and a robotic mold machining center. The SIP grant will continue this expansion into investment castings.
Projects funded by the SIP must have a goal of providing a competitive advantage to the private sector or create needed physical infrastructure in Iowa.
