Soybean group to give awards
ANKENY The Iowa Soybean Association seeks to recognize outstanding leadership from farmers and industry professionals in the soybean industry.
Nominations for ISA’s annual awards are open until Nov. 17. Winners will be recognized at the ISA annual conference in January.
ISA will present the following awards:
RISING STAR:
- A high school senior or college student who takes an active role promoting Iowa agriculture and plans to remain involved in agriculture. Includes a $1,000 education stipend. An application can be found under the programs tab on the ISA website.
LEGACY OF LEADERSHIP:
- An ISA member who is advancing the goals of the association and demonstrating a commitment to growing the soybean industry.
NEW LEADER:
- An ISA member who has grown in their involvement in ISA programming and shown outstanding involvement in their community.
ENVIRONMENTAL LEADER:
- An ISA member who is improving
- on-farm environmental performance and leadership in the use of precision agriculture tools and technology. Must have worked with the ISA Environmental Programs and Services or the On-Farm Network.
INNOVATOR IN PRODUCTION RESEARCH:
- An individual, organization or company that has shown outstanding leadership in the use of precision agriculture and has worked to validate and manage practices to improve profitability.
FRIEND OF THE IOWA SOYBEAN FARMER:
- An elected leader or ISA partner who has shown a deep understanding of issues facing Iowa soybean farmers and has supported them.
ADVOCATE FOR IOWA AGRICULTURE:
- An ISA member, individual, organization or company that effectively tells the story of modern agriculture and builds bridges between farmers and consumers.
Nominate a deserving leader and explain why the nominee deserves recognition in 150 words or less. Include the nominee’s name, hometown, phone number and e-mail. Submit all nominations to Lauren Houska at lhouska@iasoybeans.com.
Learn more about the awards and view past recipients at www.iasoybeans.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Voting begins for FSA posts
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture began mailing ballots Monday to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country for the Farm Service Agency county committee elections.
To be counted, ballots must be returned to the local FSA county office or postmarked by Dec. 2.
Each committee has three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office. One-third of county committee seats are up for election each year.
Newly elected members take office Jan. 1. County committee members help FSA make decisions on commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, and emergency programs and eligibility.
Producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election. Producers who supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, but are not of legal voting age, also may be eligible to vote.
Producers can find out if their local administrative area is up for election and if they are eligible to vote by contacting their local FSA county office.
Eligible voters who did not receive a ballot in the mail can pick one up at their local FSA county office.
Visit fsa.usda.gov/elections for more information.
CEDAR FALLS – The city of Cedar Falls is accepting applications for FY21 Economic Development Grants.
Funding will be available July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
The city will distribute these funds through a competitive process managed by its Economic Development Fund Review Board. Organizations/projects that significantly contribute to and/or promote economic development, taxable valuation increases, and job creation activities in Cedar Falls are eligible to apply.
The review board will evaluate the organization’s/project’s impact on the community and how it complements existing economic development efforts in Cedar Falls.
Applications can be obtained by contacting: Cedar Falls Economic Development Fund Review Board, c/o Shane Graham, Economic Development Coordinator, 220 Clay St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613; (319) 268-5160.
Completed applications are due to the Cedar Falls Economic Development Fund Review Board by 4 p.m. Nov. 22.
After Hours event Nov. 14
WATERLOO – Grow Cedar Valley will be hosting Business After Hours at the D & W Floor Covering, 3400 S. Hudson Road in Cedar Falls. The event will be held on Nov. 14 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Business After Hours lets investors network and experience various business locations throughout the Cedar Valley. Attendees learn information and insight about the sponsoring business while socializing and enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres.
There is no cost for Grow Cedar Valley members to attend. Deadline to register is Thursday. Premier sponsor for this event is The Hudson Chamber of Commerce. For more information or to register for this event contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or call 232.1156.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.