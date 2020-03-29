Business Briefs

VGM, Invision earn recognition

WATERLOO — VGM’s corporate headquarters in Waterloo has been recognized with an appreciation award for use of masonry from the Masonry Institute of Iowa.

Invision Architects was the architectural firm, and Carl Schuler Masonry was the mason contractor. This project was nominated by TCC Materials.

Award criteria include contributions to the masonry industry, community impact, visual appearance, construction detailing and workmanship quality. Both the architectural firm and the owners were recognized with plaques.

UNI a top spot for transfers

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has been named to Phi Theta Kappa’s Transfer Honor Roll for the second time in three years.

Only the top quarter of the regionally accredited institutions that applied made the international honor society’s list, which recognizes excellence in helping community college students successfully transition to institutions offering four-year degrees. UNI is one of 112 colleges nationwide — and the only public university in Iowa — to make the cut this year.