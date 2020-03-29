Business Briefs

VGM, Invision earn recognition
WATERLOO — VGM’s corporate headquarters in Waterloo has been recognized with an appreciation award for use of masonry from the Masonry Institute of Iowa.
Invision Architects was the architectural firm, and Carl Schuler Masonry was the mason contractor. This project was nominated by TCC Materials.
Award criteria include contributions to the masonry industry, community impact, visual appearance, construction detailing and workmanship quality. Both the architectural firm and the owners were recognized with plaques.
UNI a top spot for transfers
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has been named to Phi Theta Kappa’s Transfer Honor Roll for the second time in three years.
Only the top quarter of the regionally accredited institutions that applied made the international honor society’s list, which recognizes excellence in helping community college students successfully transition to institutions offering four-year degrees. UNI is one of 112 colleges nationwide — and the only public university in Iowa — to make the cut this year.
To determine which institutions make the Transfer Honor Roll, Phi Theta Kappa evaluates participating institutions on criteria that include transfer data, admissions practices, cost of attendance and student life.
As a member of the Transfer Honor Roll, UNI will be recognized at PTK Catalyst, the honor society’s annual convention scheduled in Baltimore next year.
Phi Theta Kappa has approximately 250,000 active members at almost 1,300 community college campuses in 11 nations. Some 3.5 million students have been inducted into PTK since its founding in 1918.
