Business Briefs

Farming firm
promotes staff
HUDSON -- Farmers National Co., a farm and ranch management operation, promoted Robert Regenwether, AFM, of Hudson, to area vice president-central area manager.
Regenwether has been a professional farm manager with Farmers National since 1993.
Colton Lacina will take over Regenwether’s Northeast Iowa territory as a professional farm manager and licensed real estate agent. Lacina works with non-resident landowners to increase their income and enhance their ownership enjoyment, while providing greater peace of mind on their farm ownership. Lacina holds a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University.
Lacina can be contacted at 325-1392, by email at CLacina@FarmersNational.com, or at www.FarmersNational.com/ColtonLacina.
UNI alums are
contest finalists
CEDAR FALLS – University of Northern Iowa 2019 alumnus Jacob Smith and quantitative economics major Cole Wetzel have been selected as one of the Top 25 Finalist teams for the Schultz Entrepreneurship Challenge as part of e-Fest 2020, which is a three-day celebration of undergraduate entrepreneurs featuring workshops, networking and four separate competitions awarding a total of $250,000 in prize money.
More than 120 student submissions were submitted from more than 65 colleges and universities across North America.
Smith and Wetzel pitched their venture, PastimeU, which is a comprehensive mobile platform for students to view non-academic information and events happening on campus. Smith and Wetzel co-founded PastimeU this fall with the help of the UNI John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center staff and are current tenants in the R.J. McElroy Student Business Incubator, which is a program of the JPEC.
Due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19, Smith and Wetzel will be unable to compete in the final challenge. According to event organizers, “although we are disappointed not to host the amazing three-day finals event in Minneapolis in April at the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, thanks to the generous support of the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, each finalist team will be awarded a $3,000 prize and their college or university a $1,000 grant.
