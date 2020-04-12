Business Briefs

Smith and Wetzel pitched their venture, PastimeU, which is a comprehensive mobile platform for students to view non-academic information and events happening on campus. Smith and Wetzel co-founded PastimeU this fall with the help of the UNI John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center staff and are current tenants in the R.J. McElroy Student Business Incubator, which is a program of the JPEC.

Due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19, Smith and Wetzel will be unable to compete in the final challenge. According to event organizers, “although we are disappointed not to host the amazing three-day finals event in Minneapolis in April at the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, thanks to the generous support of the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, each finalist team will be awarded a $3,000 prize and their college or university a $1,000 grant.