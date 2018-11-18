School retirees meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The November meeting of the Black Hawk Retired School Personnel will be Tuesday in the Friendship Village dining room at 600 Park Lane.
The program will begin at 11 a.m.; people are asked to arrive a little earlier to register and pay $8.50 for lunch.
Paul Strid, AMBA representative, will answer questions and explain the AMBA benefits available.
Call 235-7054 with reservations before Monday.
All retired school personnel (administrators, teachers, associates, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, etc.) are welcome to join the local and state association to help support retired school personnel across Iowa.
Area investors invited to event
WATERLOO — The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber will host Good Morning Cedar Valley, a quarterly networking breakfast for investors, on Dec. 6. The event will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Advanced Systems, 5801 Westminster Drive, Cedar Falls.
The December program will include briefings on current events by Cedar Valley mayors, a representative from Black Hawk County Supervisors and the Alliance & Chamber’s CEO, Cary Darrah. Each breakfast attracts more than 150 investors. Sponsors for this event include Premier Sponsor, Advanced Systems and Gold Sponsor, University of Iowa.
There is no cost to attend. RSVP deadline is Nov. 29. For more information or to RSVP contact Bette Wubbena at bwubbena@cedarvalleyalliance.com or by calling 232-1156.
Pre-session set by CV Chamber
WATERLOO — The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber will host its annual Pre-Session Legislative Reception for investors Dec. 12. The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
Each year the Alliance & Chamber hosts a pre-session reception as an opportunity to meet and converse with state legislators from across the Cedar Valley region. The Alliance & Chamber unveils its Legislative Policy Agenda during the event. Investors are encouraged to attend to voice support for pro-business policies and the projects and programs. Sponsors for the event include Butler County REC, East Iowa REC and Grundy County REC.
There is no cost to attend. RSVP deadline is Dec. 4. For more information or to RSVP contact Bette Wubbena at bwubbena@cedarvalleyalliance.com or by calling 232-1156.
Grundy Hospital receives award
GRUNDY CENTER — Grundy County Memorial Hospital/UnityPoint Health has received its 10th consecutive Patient Experience recognition at the national level. This hospital was awarded the 2018 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence for Patient Experience for both outpatient and inpatient services.
The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence recognizes health care organizations who consistently sustain performance in the top 5 percent of all Press Ganey clients.
The company works with more than 33,000 health care organizations. Grundy County Memorial Hospital is a critical access hospital, serving Grundy, Butler, Hardin and Tama counties, and is an affiliate of UnityPoint Health – Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.