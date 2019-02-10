Business contest set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — Main Street Waterloo’s Open 4 Business contest, launched in 2015, is an opportunity for businesses located within a state-designated Main Street district to compete for a chance to win up to $20,000 in grant funds to assist with a business development or expansion project that will help them grow their business.
Businesses must complete an online application and submit a short video outlining their business idea and how it will benefit the local economic climate in their community. A 25 percent cash match is required. Businesses must have been in operation for at least one year to apply.
The grant funds are administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Downtown Resource Center and Main Street Iowa program.
Main Street Waterloo will select one local business applicant to submit to represent MSW at the state competition June 27 in Des Moines.
For more information, contact Jessica Rucker, executive director of Main Street Waterloo, at 291-2038 or director@mainstreetwaterloo.org.
Retirement webinar set
WATERLOO — BerganKDV will present the upcoming webinar, “Before and After-Critical Retirement Planning Strategies,” at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 26.
The webinar will cover five key areas to consider for retirement.
Register at http://ow.ly/1aSH30nvqi5. For more information, contact Crystal Ford at Crystal.Ford@bergankdv.com.
Career fair set in Independence
INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission will host its second annual Spring Career Fair from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 5 at Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd.
Buchanan County businesses that are ready to hire will be available to discuss job opportunities.
The career fair is free for all job seekers and for investors in Buchanan County Economic Development. The cost to exhibit for businesses and industries that are not investors in BCEDC is $50. The last day for businesses to register as an exhibitor is noon March 1.
Businesses may register at www.growbuchanan.com. Those seeking employment do not have to register. For more information, call BCEDC Director George Lake at 334-7497 or email director@growbuchanan.com.
Alliance hosts networt event
CEDAR FALLS — The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber will host Business After Hours from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Slumberland Furniture, 6607 University Ave.
Business After Hours is a unique opportunity for Alliance & Chamber investors to network and experience various business locations throughout the Cedar Valley. Attendees learn special information and insight about the sponsoring business while socializing and enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres.
There is no cost for Alliance & Chamber members to attend. Deadline to register is Thursday. For more information or to register contact Bette Wubbena at bwubbena@cedarvalleyalliance.com or call 232-1156.
