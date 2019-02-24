Service training slated March 5
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley Hospitality Partners Meeting and Customer Service Training will hold a customer service training event 8 to 10:30 a.m. March 5 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive.
Guest speaker Melissa L. Beall, co-author of “Communication: Making Connections,” will discuss the importance of listening within the field of customer service.
Make reservations by calling 268-4266 or email visit@cedarfallstourism.org.
Hops growing event scheduled
INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Economic Development will host “Growing Hops for Fun and Profit” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 19 at the Independence Legion Hall.
Keri Byrum, a horticulturist with Cedar Falls Hops Co., will discuss how to grow wild and domesticated hops. An agricultural specialist from Iowa State University Extension will discuss agricultural opportunities within the state of Iowa.
The Independence Brewers Union will provide a free sampling of their craft beers that were brewed using Iowa-grown Hops.
For more information, contact Buchanan County Economic Development Director George Lake at 334-7497 or email director@growbuchanan.com.
Ag meeting set in Nashua
NASHUA – The Northeast Iowa Agricultural Experimental Association will hold its annual meeting and educational program on March 5.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Speakers Wendong Zhang, Extension ag economist, will present “U.S.-China Ag Trade and the Trade War”; Brian Dougherty, ag engineering field specialist, will introduce “The Impact of Manure Management and Cover Crops on Drainage Water Quality and Yeilds”; and Natasha Hoover, research associate with the Water Quality Research Lab, will speak on “Antibicrobial Resistance: Occurrence, Fate & Transport” in tile-drained agricultural fields.
Lunch will be available for purchase from Riverton Lucky Clovers 4-H Club.
Farm Superintendent Ken Pecinovsky will present the summary of the 2018 Farm Research Trials.
The NEIAEA board of directors will meet at the conclusion of Pecinovsky’s presentation.
Slumberland installs biocell
CEDAR FALLS – Slumberland Furniture has completed construction of a bioretention cell that will help to manage stormwater runoff. This practice will drain a half-acre from the recently redeveloped College Square Mall area and help infiltrate more than 263,000 gallons of water annually.
The biocell was installed in partnership with the Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District through the Dry Run Creek Watershed Improvement Project, which continues to seek partnerships with residents, businesses and landowners to implement stormwater practices and low impact developments that improve water quality.
For more information, contact Josh Balk with the Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District at 296-3262 ext. 3 or Joshua.balk@ia.nacdnet.net.
Conservation event slated
WATERLOO – The Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District will host a free community conservation workshop event Thursday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ Peterson Town Hall Room, 225 Commercial St.
A social hour will refreshments will begin at 6 p.m. Presentations will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The event will provide information for homeowners on ways to save money while being more energy and resource efficient in and around the home. Educational presentations and informational booths will be available from various community businesses and organizations throughout the evening. Topics will include home energy audits, proper chemical disposal, composting, soil quality, native prairie, tree management, rain gardens, rain barrels and more.
The evening will conclude with free raffles to win a rain barrel, home energy kit or native prairie kit. For more information, contact Josh Balk with the Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District at 296-3262 ext. 3 or Joshua.balk@ia.nacdnet.net.
