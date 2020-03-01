Business Briefs

Deere receives
ethics award
MOLINE, Ill. -- Deere & Co. is one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, according to the Ethisphere Institute, which recently announced its annual ranking of companies with highly ethical business practices.
The Ethisphere Institute has recognized Deere as one of the world’s most ethical businesses 13 times since first starting its annual ranking over 10 years ago. This year, 130 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.
Spinutech leader
receives award
CEDAR FALLS -- Marc Reifenrath, co-founder and president of Spinutech, was presented with the AAF-Cedar Valley MVP award and the Cedar Valley AAF annual event Feb. 21.
The award is presented to those professionals who have made a significant impact on the advertising community.
Heat treat firm
adds treatment
WATERLOO – Advanced Heat Treat Corp. announced it has added gas nitriding to its Nadcap accreditation.
Advanced Heat Treat Corp. has held Nadcap accreditation for ion nitriding since 2013.
The Nadcap Task Group determined that Advanced Heat Treat Corp. has been granted an accreditation that lasts until April 30, 2022.
The Nadcap Heat Treating accreditation was achieved at its MidPort Boulevard location in Waterloo. The company also has locations in Cullman, Ala.; Monroe, Mich.; and another location on Burton Avenue in Waterloo.
Area business
event canceled
INDEPENDENCE -- A lunch-and-learn program on the immigrant and migrant workforce slated for next month in Buchanan County has been canceled.
George Lake, director of Buchanan County Economic Development, announced Wednesday that the program scheduled for March 19 was canceled because he believed the information that was to be presented "may not be valid."
Lake added the program wasn't being canceled due to controversy surrounding the topic, but rather a "misunderstanding of the program's offerings."
He said he hoped to present a program on the topic in the future.
CF Food Co-op
wins award
CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Food Co-op was one of two co-ops nationwide to receive the 2019 Owner’s Enthusiasm Award by Jon Steinman, producer of Deconstructing Dinner, an internationally syndicated radio show, and author of “Grocery Story.”
Community members are working to establish Cedar Falls Food Co-op as a full-service grocery in or near downtown Cedar Falls with a focus on local, healthy and organic food.
A co-op means individuals or local businesses purchase a share in the co-op and become member-owners. Customers do not need to be members in order to shop at the co-op.
There are more than 1,000 members who have joined so far. Membership is purchasing a one-time, single share at $200.
For more information, go to www.cedarfallsfood.coop.