Business Briefs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nadcap Heat Treating accreditation was achieved at its MidPort Boulevard location in Waterloo. The company also has locations in Cullman, Ala.; Monroe, Mich.; and another location on Burton Avenue in Waterloo.

Area business

event canceled

INDEPENDENCE -- A lunch-and-learn program on the immigrant and migrant workforce slated for next month in Buchanan County has been canceled.

George Lake, director of Buchanan County Economic Development, announced Wednesday that the program scheduled for March 19 was canceled because he believed the information that was to be presented "may not be valid."

Lake added the program wasn't being canceled due to controversy surrounding the topic, but rather a "misunderstanding of the program's offerings."

He said he hoped to present a program on the topic in the future.

CF Food Co-op

wins award

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Food Co-op was one of two co-ops nationwide to receive the 2019 Owner’s Enthusiasm Award by Jon Steinman, producer of Deconstructing Dinner, an internationally syndicated radio show, and author of “Grocery Story.”