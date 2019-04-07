Network event set for April 25
WATERLOO — Grow Cedar Valley will host Power Networking for its investors on April 25. Guests can visit with 50 new business contacts in only 90 minutes through short one-on-one networking conversations.
The event will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 25 at Wells Fargo Bank, 191 W. Fifth St.
Power Networking costs $15 per attendee. Limit of two people per business/organization. Premier sponsors for the event are Courier Communications and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Investors may RSVP to Bette Wubbena by April 18 at bette@growcedarvalley or by calling 232-1156.
Extension hosts outreach week
WATERLOO — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Week is set Monday through Saturday. Iowa’s 100 county extension offices will host activities throughout the week focused on celebrating extension’s presence across the state.
The Black Hawk County office, 3420 University Ave., is inviting everyone to stop by this week. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to welcome visitors with gardening seeds to share, information to answer questions and a treat to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the creation of the Rice Krispies Treat recipe. Millie Day, an ISU graduate, created the Rice Krispies Treat recipe for Kellogg’s in 1939.
ISU Extension and Outreach educational programs cover the entire life span, from Iowa’s youngest to oldest residents. Each year more than 1 million people directly benefit from ISU Extension and Outreach educational programs for economic growth, healthy families, thriving communities and sustainable environments.
State Farm gives $10,000 to JA
WATERLOO — State Farm has awarded Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa a $10,000 grant to support work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy educational programming in eEastern Iowa.
With the donation made through State Farm’s Good Neighbor Citizenship Co. Grants program, Junior Achievement of eastern Iowa is able to provide 305 of the total 51,564 kindergarten through 12th grade students participating in Junior Achievement with valuable hands-on learning.
