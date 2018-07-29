Farmer leaders elected to board
JOHNSTON – Iowa Corn has announced the results of the board of directors elections for the Iowa Corn Growers Association and Iowa Corn Promotion Board.
Those elected as ICGA directors include:
- District 2: Stuart Swanson, Wright County.
- District 5: Dennis Friest, Hardin County (re-elected).
- District 6: Lance Lillibridge, Benton County.
- District 7: Carl Jardon, Fremont County (re-elected).
- District 8: Steve Kuiper, Marion County
Those elected to the ICPB board are:
- District 4: Larry Buss, Harrison County (re-elected).
- District 5: Michael Fritch, Jasper County.
- District 8: Gary Petersohn, Ringgold County (re-elected).
- District 9: Stan Nelson, Des Moines County (re-elected).
Funding set for Dike fire crews
DES MOINES – D.A. Davidson & Co. has completed a $1.5 million bond financing for the city of Dike with proceeds to be used for the design, construction and equipment for a new fire station.
The new fire station, to be built on the city’s north side, will be significantly larger than the 1950s-era station in use today, and is designed with enough space to accommodate future population growth in the area. The additional space gives the all-volunteer department a meeting/training room for the first time and extra storage space. Voters in Dike approved the bond transaction in March.
Both State Bank and Peoples Savings Bank assisted in the financing by purchasing a significant portion of the bonds.
The Dike Fire Department held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new fire station July 15.
Village Inn collects supplies
WATERLOO – The Village Inn restaurants in Waterloo and Cedar Falls are helping local kids prepare to head back to school. Beginning Monday, locations will collect school supplies for members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley to use during the 2018-19 academic year.
A drop-off box and suggested school supply lists will be displayed in the lobbies of both restaurant locations. Donations will be accepted through Aug. 19.
Female farmers invited to group
INDEPENDENCE — Women who own land, farm or work in the agriculture industry in Buchanan County are invited to join their Women, Land & Legacy team at one of two upcoming listening sessions.
Based on feedback from the listening session, the local team will help organize future educational meetings and events that fit the interests and needs of female landowners and farmers in the county.
The Buchanan County listening sessions will be Aug. 28 at Heartland Acres Events Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence. There will be two repeated sessions offered.
This event is free and open to the public; women are strongly encouraged to attend.
For more information or to RSVP contact the local Buchanan County Women, Land & Legacy email WLL.Buchanan.women@iastate.edu or the local contact, Ashley Sherrets at 334-7161.
Invasive worms found in Iowa
DUBUQUE (AP) — An earthworm native to east Asia has been confirmed in Dubuque and Muscatine counties in eastern Iowa.
The Iowa Agriculture Department says they’re usually called jumping worms because of their vigorous wriggling when disturbed. They’re also referred to as crazy worms or Alabama jumpers.
They can grow up to 8 inches long and are found closer to the soil surface than other earthworms and found amid leaf litter.
The department says leaf litter protects open areas of land. When the worms consume the litter and soil, the land is subject to compaction, increased water runoff and erosion.
The department recommends against moving compost, mulch and/or topsoil from potentially infested areas and against moving plants from the infested counties.
