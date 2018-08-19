UNI, Alliance to offer event
CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa, the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber and several area agencies will present “Engage, Empower, Act: A Cedar Valley Conference on Economic Inclusion” from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12, at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
The conference keynote is Dr. Nika White, author of “The Intentional Inclusionist.” White serves as the senior adviser to the Greenville, S.C., Chamber’s Diversity and Inclusion initiatives.
The conference is open to community leaders, human resources professionals, recruiters, educators and those interested in developing inclusion strategies for the Cedar Valley.
Companies sponsoring the conference include University of Iowa Community Credit Union as the premier sponsor; Diamond Event Center, Table 1912, and Veridian Credit Union as platinum sponsors; Cedar Valley Nonprofit Association, Courier Communications, Covenant Medical Center, CUNA Mutual and KWWL as gold sponsors; and the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, Community Bank & Trust, SHRM and Viking Pump as inclusion partners. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Registration for the conference opens mid-August via the UNI Diversity Matters website at diversity.uni.edu/diversity-conference and is free to the public. For more information, call 883-0219.
Real estate agencies sold
CEDAR FALLS — LSB Financial, a subsidiary of Lincoln Savings Bank, announced the sale of its Century 1 LSB Real Estate agencies in Cedar Falls and Waverly to Century 21 Signature Real Estate out of Ankeny.
Both Cedar Valley Century 21 offices will remain at their locations on Main Street, Cedar Falls, and Third Avenue, Waverly, through the remainder of 2018.
HCC announces business series
WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College has announced the next “Business Consortium Workshop Series.”
The consortium consists of 11 workshops, all focused on building business strength. Workshops run once a month from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sessions for the 2018-19 series include: Adapt or Perish: Embracing Change in the Workplace; The Healthy Workplace: Meaningful Work; Mental Management: Performing Under Pressure; Bridging Generations; Teaming: Accountable to the Whole for a Bigger Goal; Lean Thinking to Results; Decision Making & Assertiveness; Initiative Starts with I; Leading Forward; Overcome Objections & Gain Buy-In; Getting Results with Strength-Based Communication.
Membership in the consortium entitles a business to one seat in each workshop. Businesses can send any employee to any workshop, but seats are limited to the number of memberships purchased. Individual attendees who attend at least eight of the 11 sessions will receive a certificate of completion.
The first workshop is Oct. 18. To join the consortium, go to www.hawkeyecollege.edu/business-consortium or call 296-4290.
Vinton firm honored again
VINTON — Ideal Industries Inc., headquartered in Vinton, was named last week to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, marking the third consecutive year it has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America.
Patrick Lyons is president of Ideal. Since 1978, Ideal Industries has provided precision fabrication services to a variety of original equipment manufacturers. It has facilities in Oelwein, Quasqueton and Vinton.
