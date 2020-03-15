Business briefs

UNI center adds casting facility

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Additive Manufacturing Center received the first of three automated robotic machining cells last month, which will make the center the only university-based automated investment casting facility in the world.

Installation is still in the planning phases. The AMC is set to receive the final two automated robotic machining cells later this spring.

The AMC is a world-class 3D printing and high-tech casting center employing UNI students to help keep Iowa’s industry supply chain at the cutting edge.

