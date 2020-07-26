business briefs 7.26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schools request staff flexibility

WATERLOO — Local school superintendents from Cedar Falls, Cedar Valley Catholic and Waterloo school districts are asking business leaders to consider being flexible in the short term when it comes to transportation as students return to in-person instruction.

Limited bus seats from a health and safety standpoint mean fewer spots available for riders who qualify to be bused to and from school. The superintendents would like local businesses to consider allowing employees to have flexibility when it comes to being able to transport their child(ren) to and from school.

Each school district will ask willing parents to sign up in the coming weeks to provide the transportation, thereby ensuring buses can still run with a restricted number of riders. Health guidelines have cut the number of riders nearly in half on school buses in order for them to operate with safe distancing.

Waverly gets accreditation