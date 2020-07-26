business briefs 7.26

Schools request staff flexibility
WATERLOO — Local school superintendents from Cedar Falls, Cedar Valley Catholic and Waterloo school districts are asking business leaders to consider being flexible in the short term when it comes to transportation as students return to in-person instruction.
Limited bus seats from a health and safety standpoint mean fewer spots available for riders who qualify to be bused to and from school. The superintendents would like local businesses to consider allowing employees to have flexibility when it comes to being able to transport their child(ren) to and from school.
Each school district will ask willing parents to sign up in the coming weeks to provide the transportation, thereby ensuring buses can still run with a restricted number of riders. Health guidelines have cut the number of riders nearly in half on school buses in order for them to operate with safe distancing.
Waverly gets accreditation
WAVERLY — Waverly Chamber of Commerce/Main Street program has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program. Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach.
Conservation event canceled
WATERLOO – Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District has cancelled its 74th anniversary celebration scheduled for Aug. 6 at Nick Meier’s farm near La Porte City due to the pandemic.
Since its formation, Black Hawk SWCD’s five elected commissioners have been working continuously at improving our water quality and preserving our soils for those 75 years.
The Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District was formed on July 30, 1945, in response to the 1930’s Dust Bowl. Black Hawk SWCD encourages landowners and operators to alter their farming techniques to more wisely use water resources and substantially improve soil health. Over the years, the district has expanded its focus beyond agriculture and provides assistance in the urban areas of the community.
