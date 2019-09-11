{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO– Grow Cedar Valley will be hosting Business After Hours at the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, 777 Isle Casino Blvd in Waterloo. The event will be held on Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Business After Hours is a unique opportunity for Grow Cedar Valley investors to network and experience various business locations throughout the Cedar Valley. Attendees learn special information and insight about the sponsoring business while socializing and enjoying complimentary hors d'oeuvres.

There is no cost for Grow Cedar Valley members to attend. Deadline to register is Thursday. Premier sponsors for this event are The Accel Group and ACES. For more information or to register for this event contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or call 232.1156.

