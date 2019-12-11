WATERLOO — Projects bringing the construction trades into Waterloo and Strawberry Point schools are among the inaugural winners of MBI-WORKS Endowment award.
The endowment, a Master Builders of Iowa fund focused on addressing the workforce needs of the commercial construction industry, provides grants to programs raising awareness of the career field and increasing the number people entering it. Recipients include:
- Cardinal Construction and the Waterloo Career Center, $23,000.
- Seedorff Masonry Inc. of Strawberry Point and The Masonry Institute of Iowa, $15,000.
