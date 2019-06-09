INDEPENDENCE — About 75 sheep and goats traveled to the Buchanan County Fairgrounds June 1 for pre-fair weigh-in, using a new scale purchased with a $1,700 grant from the Farm Credit Services of Americas Working Here Fund for Agriculture program.
“The process went well,” said Roxanne Fuller, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buchanan County executive director. “The new scale was sturdier and safer than the one it replaced. The digital readout was clear and easy for kids to read.”
Buchanan County 4-H and FFA members will next use the scale when they weigh their animals at the start of the fair June 30. Participants will use these numbers to calculate feed efficiency and rate of gain.
You have free articles remaining.
Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach provides unbiased research-based education and partnerships designed to solve today’s problems and prepare for the future. The four core programs are economic growth, food and environment, health and well-being and youth development.
Farm Credit Services of America works to finance the growth of rural America, including the special needs of young and beginning producers. With $28.3 billion in assets and nearly $5.4 billion in members’ equity, FCS America is one of the region’s leading providers of credit and insurance services to farmers, agribusiness and rural residents in Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.