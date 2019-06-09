{{featured_button_text}}
On the new sheep and goat scale are, from left, Audrey Hanaway, meat goat superintendent; Connor Rawlins, sheep exhibitor; Mark Engelbrecht, Farm Credit Services of America; Kelly Anderegg, Farm Credit Services of America; Dawn Kress, Farm Credit Services of America; Erica Long, Farm Credit Services of America; Donnie Mangrich, sheep superintendent, and Ella Sherman, meat goat committee volunteer.

INDEPENDENCE — About 75 sheep and goats traveled to the Buchanan County Fairgrounds June 1 for pre-fair weigh-in, using a new scale purchased with a $1,700 grant from the Farm Credit Services of Americas Working Here Fund for Agriculture program.

“The process went well,” said Roxanne Fuller, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buchanan County executive director. “The new scale was sturdier and safer than the one it replaced. The digital readout was clear and easy for kids to read.”

Buchanan County 4-H and FFA members will next use the scale when they weigh their animals at the start of the fair June 30. Participants will use these numbers to calculate feed efficiency and rate of gain.

Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach provides unbiased research-based education and partnerships designed to solve today’s problems and prepare for the future. The four core programs are economic growth, food and environment, health and well-being and youth development.

Farm Credit Services of America works to finance the growth of rural America, including the special needs of young and beginning producers. With $28.3 billion in assets and nearly $5.4 billion in members’ equity, FCS America is one of the region’s leading providers of credit and insurance services to farmers, agribusiness and rural residents in Iowa.

