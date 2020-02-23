Buchanan Co. lunch-and-learn introduces businesses to migrant workers

INDEPENDENCE -- The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission announced a Lunch and Learn on March 19 for businesses looking to find more workers and interested in learning about recent immigrants and seasonal migrant workers.

The Immigrant Workforce Lunch and Learn will introduce employers to the Agricultural Recruitment System, a program of Iowa Workforce Development, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the American Legion, 205 Second St. NE.

IWD Migrant Workers Representative Santiago Cordero-Mendoza will explain the ARS program and how it has expanded its focus beyond the agriculture industry into manufacturing.

The cost is $10, or free for investors of the economic development commission.

Those interested may call director George Lake or email director@growbuchanan.com with the company's name and names of those attending.

