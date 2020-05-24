Buchanan Co. EDC director announces retirement

INDEPENDENCE --Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) Director George Lake is announcing plans to retire at the end of June.
He has served a total of nine years as director of the BCEDC. He first served as director from 1998-2001 and then worked a second term from 2014-2020.
Lake is a native of Independence and graduated from St. John High School. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as a medic with the 657th Tactical Field Hospital during the Vietnam War. Lake attended Loras College where he earned a BA in education and political science. He taught and coached for 15 years and got his start in economic development when he was hired as the Madison County Extension director.
Retirement plans for George Lake include pursuing long dormant bad habits and to volunteer with various community organizations, he said.
