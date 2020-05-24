Buchanan Co. EDC director announces retirement

He has served a total of nine years as director of the BCEDC. He first served as director from 1998-2001 and then worked a second term from 2014-2020.

Lake is a native of Independence and graduated from St. John High School. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as a medic with the 657th Tactical Field Hospital during the Vietnam War. Lake attended Loras College where he earned a BA in education and political science. He taught and coached for 15 years and got his start in economic development when he was hired as the Madison County Extension director.