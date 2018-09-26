CEDAR FALLS — The owner of the former Bryan’s on Fourth restaurant has gotten a new gig as a Barmuda executive chef and will help manage the launch of Lark Brewing in the coming months, according to Barmuda CEO Darin Beck.
Bryan Sink, who closed Bryan’s on Fourth in downtown Waterloo earlier this month due to dwindling revenue, has been hired as Barmuda’s executive corporate chef and will oversee the new buffet brunch beginning at Beck’s locations, and later lead the launch of Lark Brewing’s new relocation, said Beck.
“From the moment I heard Bryan might be available, I knew I had to talk with him,” Beck said in a press release Tuesday. “Bryan is an amazing and accomplished chef and hospitality operator and I’m so proud to be working with him. I know he and I are going to do some great things together.”
Beck said Sink will be brought on board to help improve production times and upgrade menus, beginning with the new Sunday brunch buffet at Beck’s Taproom Grill in Cedar Falls, Beck and Sink said in a phone conversation Tuesday.
The $15.99 buffet will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Oct. 7, and feature waffles, chicken wings and omelet and burger stations.
“If I had a nickel for every time somebody said, ‘Bring back a brunch buffet,’ I’d be a wealthy man,” Beck said. “People just miss it.”
Sink, who had nightly buffets in his restaurant’s Limestone Lounge, said they were “a real hit.”
“It proved to me that buffets are still wildly popular,” Sink said. “Darin has a great price point picked out — at $15.99, that represents a real economical, family-oriented price point.”
But Beck has higher goals for Sink — overseeing the launch of the relocated Lark Brewing, which will include a restaurant featuring an “eclectic” menu that will include ingredients like spent grains from the brewing process.
While a location is still being finalized — and could be announced as soon as this week — Beck said it’s narrowed down to either the old Palace Clothiers location in downtown Cedar Falls or a to-be-announced spot in downtown Waterloo. Both Beck and Sink say they prefer the latter.
“We like what’s happening in the SingleSpeed district. ... It’s just a proven fact that when breweries bunch up together, they end up as a destination,” Beck said.
Sink agreed.
“I’m really excited about Waterloo; I think it’s poised for explosive growth,” Sink said.
Sink said he was grateful to Beck, who he said was the first to reach out to him after he announced closing Bryan’s on Fourth, and said Beck also offered to honor Bryan’s on Fourth gift cards at Lark Brewing once it’s opened, something Sink said was “one of the most honorable things anybody has ever done for me.”
“Darin has challenged me to work on maintaining and creating a really excellent food product at a really low price point, and that’s a nice change for me,” Sink said. “Now I can get really busy doing food that the masses will enjoy and really serve a much larger audience, and I’m super excited about that.”
This article was updated at 4:50 p.m. Sept. 25 after Darin Beck called to say he wanted to begin the Sunday brunch buffet at the Beck's location in Cedar Falls only, not Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
