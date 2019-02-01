WATERLOO -- A broken water pipe has displaced the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber from its offices for the entire week.
Cary Darrah, the economic development organization's chief executive officer, said staff members are hoping to return to their quarters on the second floor of the Cedar Valley TechWorks building Monday.
"We've been working remotely," Darrah said. "Our staff has been working every day, but we've just been working off site."
Cold temperatures in the early morning hours of Jan. 28 caused a water line to rupture in a walkway between a John Deere building and the second floor of the Tech 1 building, which houses the GCVAC offices.
"It didn't affect any other floor really, just our offices," Darrah said.
The water soaked carpeted areas of the office and the lower portions of walls, but mostly avoided damaging electronic equipment. The agency is still waiting to hear from its insurance company on a damage estimate.
While the office space is still heated and functional, Darrah said the decision was made for staff to work at other locations.
"Because there are 96 industrial fans plugged in, it's really hard to hear on the phones," she said.
Meetings are being held at coffee shops and locations like Mill Race in Cedar Falls.
"Everybody has been really generous in providing us space to keep our operation going," Darrah said. "We've had just an outpouring of offers to help, which has been pretty heart warming."
