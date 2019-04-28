Reprinted from the May edition of Cedar Valley Business Monthly.
CEDAR FALLS -- After Nick Newgard gutted the building that would become Second State Brewing Co., he already knew he wanted to rebuild it to run as efficiently as possible.
“Just from a business perspective, it just makes sense anymore,” Newgard, the owner and brewer of the Cedar Falls brewery, said. “The cost of energy is going up and up.”
But then he was approached by the Iowa Waste Reduction Center at the University of Northern Iowa with a question: Did he want Second State to be officially certified as a “green” brewery by trying to find ways to further reduce its energy footprint?
“When they told us about it, there was no downside,” Newgard said. “They give you ways to do things more efficiently — or ‘green,’ I guess you would say.”
Most of the things Newgard and his staff discussed with the IWRC were already in his plans, Newgard said — things like spray-foam insulation, new plumbing and LED lighting where feasible.
But there were others Newgard hadn’t thought of, such as energy curtains for the cooler and recycling and composting options as they began to work toward building their new kitchen.
For his efforts, Newgard’s brewery was awarded a “Gold” Iowa Green Brewery Certification. Newgard was happy with the process.
“There’s no mandate that you have to do this or that — this isn’t like a governmental thing, where they’re looking for things,” he said. “Their goal is to really help breweries and help them implement processes.”
The Iowa Green Brewery Certification program has been running for about two years and has so far certified 22 of the state’s nearly 100 craft breweries.
Joe Bolick, project manager for the program, barely considers what he does — touring Iowa’s breweries to offer assistance — to be actual work.
“I was a craft brewing guy back when it was called ‘microbreweries,’” Bolick said. “Nothing has changed there, but now I have a relationship with these folks.”
The IWRC’s relationship with craft brewers, however, started a bit differently.
The nonprofit organization began in 1988 after the Iowa Legislature’s passage of the Groundwater Protection Act, which birthed the center with the lengthy name of Iowa Waste Reduction Center for the Safe and Economic Management of Solid Waste and Hazardous Substances. It was set it up as a place where voluntary education and technical assistance would take place for businesses that dealt in hazardous waste.
Primarily, Bolick said the IWRC had been focusing on making sure manufacturers were in compliance with environmental legislation. In the last few years, the clients served by the IWRC “dwindled,” he said.
“For a variety of reasons, there hasn’t been many new environmental regulations, and the enforcement of ones that have come out are not significant,” he said.
The IWRC deliberated: How could they continue to provide meaningful waste reduction services to the state?
“We wanted to find an industry that was growing and that did have some environmental concerns with their processes,” Bolick said.
Around that time, craft breweries were on the rise in Iowa, and Bolick knew the industry had some unique concerns.
“The natural process of brewing beer takes a ton of water, and you have to heat the water, which takes a ton of energy, and then there’s all this grain left over,” Bolick said. “So how can we create a program that can make a difference?”
After meeting with and surveying brewers, the IWRC developed the Iowa Green Brewing Certification, the first of its kind in the United States. It’s a voluntary program with free assistance and training from the IWRC and scores brewers from “Bronze” to “Platinum,” depending on how many efficiencies they can implement.
“Something like LED bulbs — that’s middle-of-the-road,” Bolick said. “But going solar is worth a lot of points.”
It’s the solar panels on top of the roof at SingleSpeed Brewing Co. in Waterloo, among many other things, that vaulted Dave Morgan’s brewery to “Platinum” status — the only one so far in the state. Morgan even hired an IWRC intern, Rachel Beck, to be in charge of his breweries’ sustainability program.
The “gamification” of rising in status with each new efficiency probably helps the voluntary program, though saving energy is generally on top of everyone’s mind anyway, Bolick said.
“If you’re testing it and aware of it, human nature will be to minimize waste,” Bolick said.
The Iowa Craft Brewer’s Guild has embraced the certification, Bolick said, and the fact that he’s gotten nearly a quarter of Iowa’s brewers certified in two years seems to speak for itself.
And the process itself is poised to go national as others come to the IWRC to ask about the program, and Bolick and his team are figuring out what that could look like.
“Our ultimate goal is to get UNI as an expert in that intersection of beer and the environment,” he said.
For his part, Newgard at Second State recommends the certification process to other craft brewers, whether they’re just starting out or are established.
“I think it was a big help,” he said. “The contacts that they had and the experience that they have in the energy industry — and understanding how it all plays together — was a big help for us.”
