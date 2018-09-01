WATERLOO – Torta Di Mele Fritta.
Whether you speak Italian, pronounce the phrase phonetically or simply point to it on the menu, the dessert that arrives at your table in the new Brew Brothers Restaurant is, quite simply, bliss on a plate. A trio of tender, flaky mini pastry pillows are stuffed with apple pie filling, lightly fried and served with scoops of vanilla ice cream drizzled with a sweet apple sauce. The fritters are served warm, of course, and each forkful is the perfect combination of sweet-tart apple, cinnamon, crust and cream.
“It’s OK to eat dessert first,” said Gregg Carano, smiling. “But you have to save room for one of our signature dishes.”
He is one of the four Brew Brothers — Gary, Gene, Glenn and Greg — for whom the restaurant is named. The original microbrewery and restaurant was established more than 20 years ago at the Eldorado Resort Casino in Reno, Nev., founded by the brothers’ father, Don. It has been named America’s best brewpub by Nightclub and Bar magazine.
The restaurant’s fourth franchise opens Sept. 10 at the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo. This is the first Isle property to open a Brew Brothers Restaurant since Eldorado Resorts Inc. acquired Isle of Capri Casinos Inc. in May 2017. Other restaurants are located at Eldorado casinos in Columbus, Ohio and Erie, Pa.
Brew Brothers is located just inside the Isle main entrance, where Lone Wolf restaurant and Simply Yummy bakery were previously located. “It’s an expanded footprint for the Brew Brothers restaurant, and Simply Yummy has been relocated in the lobby,” said Jill Mejia, Isle director of marketing operations.
“We have a 17-seat center bar, seating for 87 in the main dining room and a private dining space that can hold up to 40 people,” she explained. There also is a community-style dining table with capacity for 12 guests.
Gregg Carano has been on site to train restaurant staff and work with the Isle’s Chef Henry Rodriguez on preparing and plating dishes on the menu. In the last 20 years, Carano, a Culinary Institute of America graduate, has developed or perfected signature dishes served at the restaurants.
“All I do is eat for a living,” Carano said, with a laugh. “When Dad asked me to come up with a brewpub idea, I visited places in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Oregon — in the early 1990s, there weren’t many brewpubs, and the most food they did was burgers. They didn’t think food was as important as beer.”
Carano had a totally different perspective, given his culinary background. Food should be a major component in the enjoyment of brews and other beverages, he believed. He also wanted to establish restaurants where families could feel comfortable dining “without having to go into the casino … where you could come in and enjoy an affordable meal.”
The menu is extensive and varied for fast-casual eating, Mejia said, “and it’s delicious, great food,” including appetizers, pizzas, salads, burgers, sandwiches, steaks and chops, chef’s favorites, desserts, shakes and beverages.
Carano created the flavor-packed Truffle Burger. An 8-ounce brisket-short rib-chuck steak patty is dressed with truffle aioli, truffle Gouda cheese, sautéed mushrooms in a port wine glaze and served on a toasted bun. It consistently ranks as the Brew Brothers’ No. 1 burger — “even among people who say they don’t like mushrooms, or who have never tasted Gouda cheese,” Carano noted.
His wife’s marinara sauce is the star of Spaghetti and Meatball — showcasing a ½ pound veal meatball on a bed of pasta, while Drunken Shrimp & Scallops and linguini are drenched in a Hawkeye vodka tomato cream sauce. Fish & Chips features a battered and golden-fried piece of white fish arranged on a mountain of Brew Brothers’ French fries, while the Roasted Chicken is glazed with garlic-sherry sauce, also served with fries.
Appetizers and small plates includes Carano’s favorite Burnt Ends — tender morsels of crispy, slow-smoked brisket with barbecue sauce for dipping, roasted Brussels sprouts bathed in honey, onion, bacon and balsamic vinegar, and Waterloo Loaded Fries — fries piled with pulled pork and smoky chipotle Gouda cheese sauce. Other specialties named for Carano’s brothers include Geno’s Taco Salad and Gary’s Spicy Hawaiian Pizza.
The restaurant’s Hawkeye Shake could be destined for a hall of fame — chocolate-peanut butter ice cream and chocolate sauce topped with a cloud of whipped cream and a ball of peanut butter and chocolate.
There are five desserts, including the aforementioned Torta Di Mele Fritta and luscious Midnight Moon — a warm fudge brownie topped with chocolate sauce and a round ball of vanilla ice cream.
Local brews, craft, specialty, domestics and tap beers are on the beverage menu, as well as wine, specialty drinks and martinis. Moscow Mules in a variety of flavors are house specialties, said Mejia.
The Brew Brothers will be open daily for breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Lunch and dinner is served from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.